Jasper Properties has taken as sustainable, adaptive reuse strategy for the development. NoKa Fair Retail Boardwalk is comprised of 19 retail units, created from recycled shipping containers. Each colorful unit was retrofitted with french doors to allow the breeze and traffic to flow throughout the boardwalk. Vendors will be selling local products and handmade gifts like clothing, jewelry, home goods. There is even a bitcoin machine in one of the units! Across the street, NoKa Beach, an oceanfront food truck park with seating shaded by palm trees has just received a facelift and 2 new vendors.

Co-owner Jimmy Jasper said of the project, "The feedback we've been getting from people goes to show Kauai needed a progressive project in this area of the island. We're showing the island that innovative community and commercial spaces do not need to require new construction. We're thinking outside of the box on design here and creating a space that people can't wait to be."

Other developments to the master plan of the North Kapaa property include Kauai Bar, NoKa Market and Food Hall, NoKa Farm, a Wine Bar, and NoKa Lane. The area will fast become a destination for locals and tourists alike.

Vendor applications are still being accepted for the last remaining units. To apply, visit nokafairkauai.com/vendor-application/ or stop by the site Monday – Friday, 9–5pm.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jasper-properties-announces-noka-fair-retail-boardwalk-grand-opening-june-2-2018-300656179.html

SOURCE Noka Fair

Related Links

http://nokafairkauai.com

