Jasper Strengthens Executive Leadership for the Next Era of Enterprise Marketing

Company promotes Tom Newton to CMO and welcomes Lauren Newman as CFO, deepening its leadership bench amid a market shift from AI experimentation to operationalization

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jasper, the leading marketing agents platform, today announced the promotion of Tom Newton to Chief Marketing Officer and the appointment of Lauren Newman as Chief Financial Officer. The appointments strengthen Jasper's executive team as the company builds on its enterprise momentum and continues to expand its technology and strategic services for customers.

"The next era of marketing will be defined not by what AI can create, but by how effectively enterprises can turn intelligence into action without sacrificing control," said Timothy Young, CEO of Jasper. "Jasper is leading that shift by working alongside customers to embed AI into how marketing gets done. Tom has been central to our enterprise momentum and brings a deep understanding of our customers, product, and market, while Lauren brings the financial rigor, high-growth experience, and operational discipline to turn that momentum into durable growth. Together, they give us the leadership to carry our strategy forward."

As Chief Marketing Officer, Newton will lead the company's global marketing strategy, bringing together brand, demand generation, product marketing, and go-to-market execution to deepen customer engagement and accelerate growth. Since joining Jasper as Vice President of Marketing in 2024, Newton has helped reposition the company around the needs of enterprise marketers and align its marketing organization more closely with revenue, customer needs, and product strategy. He brings more than a decade of experience helping high-growth software and AI companies build brands, create demand, and expand into enterprise markets, including leadership roles at Toast, Knowde, Zendesk, and Intercom.

"Jasper's strategy has been shaped by working closely with enterprise marketers and understanding what they need to create meaningful value from AI," said Newton. "My focus will be on bringing that customer insight into every part of our marketing, from how we tell our story to how we create demand and support growth."

As Chief Financial Officer, Newman will lead Jasper's financial strategy and partner closely with the executive team to support the company's next phase of growth and continued expansion among enterprise customers. Newman brings nearly 20 years of experience scaling technology companies, strengthening financial operations, and navigating complex transformations.

Most recently, Newman served as Chief Financial Officer at Aircall, where she led global finance operations and helped drive revenue growth and profitability during a period of rapid expansion. Previously, she served as Chief Financial Officer of Acclara, leading the acquisition and integration of three companies and the financial, legal, and compliance workstreams supporting its nearly $1 billion acquisition by R1 RCM in 2024. Earlier, she spent seven years at Microsoft, culminating in her role as Worldwide Controller for its $4.5 billion Office Consumer business.

"The AI companies that endure will balance innovation, disciplined execution, and strong business fundamentals," said Newman. "Jasper has built a strong foundation, and I'm excited to help scale the business responsibly as we continue delivering long-term value for our customers, employees, and investors."

The appointments come as Jasper continues to expand its agent platform, most recently with the launch of its end-to-end GEO Agent, an always-on agent that turns AI visibility insights into action to improve how brands appear in AI-generated answers. It is the first in a new class of role-based agents designed to help marketers move from insight to governed, on-brand action at scale.

About Jasper

Jasper is the marketing agents platform, built to help enterprises orchestrate AI agents that execute marketing work at scale. Purpose-built for marketing teams, Jasper enables faster, more consistent execution across campaigns, personalization, localization, and compliance—while maintaining enterprise-grade control and governance.

Jasper is trusted by hundreds of enterprises worldwide, including Prudential, Cushman & Wakefield, and nearly 20% of the Fortune 500. Founded in 2021, Jasper has team members across the U.S., Australia, and France.

To learn more, visit www.jasper.ai.

SOURCE Jasper AI, INC.