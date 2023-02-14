Jasper Unveils "Jasper for Business", a Suite of New Offerings Tailored to Business Uses, Including Brand Voice, an API and More

The announcement comes during the company's inaugural industry event, Gen AI: a gathering of more than 1,000 business leaders and AI experts at the forefront of the field.

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jasper, a generative AI platform, today announced Jasper for Business, a suite of product enhancements built to meet the emerging AI needs of businesses. AI technology can now be tailored to better suit the needs of businesses. Thanks to Jasper's AI Engine, organizations can customize Jasper to match the way they work, their brand voice, and the need for collaboration. Through this customization, businesses can reap the benefits of AI technologies without having to compromise on any aspect of their operations.

JASPER BRAND VOICE

The first product in the suite is Jasper Brand Voice. Today, most options for AI-assisted content are impressive, but generic in their outputs. Brand Voice enables a business user to give Jasper's AI Engine specific information about their company, products, positioning and values to tailor outcomes so they're more authentic and individualized to that brand.

JASPER EVERYWHERE

The company also announced Jasper Everywhere, an initiative and collection of products that extend Jasper's ability to be called upon wherever business users create. This includes the introduction of an improved browser extension, which can be accessed across email, social channels, CMS systems, notes apps and more. Its enhancements bring Jasper in-line with the flow of work. When activated, users will see a simple, purple cursor in whatever application they're using. This cursor represents Jasper and indicates that its advanced generation capabilities are ready to use directly in the application — no more overlays or copying and pasting. The 2.0 browser extension now works in both Chrome and Microsoft Edge.

As a second release from the Jasper Everywhere initiative, Jasper announced the launch of its API for platforms that want to integrate the power of Jasper directly into their products.

"We see this as a watershed year, not only for Jasper and the field of AI, but for the countless businesses that will integrate generative AI into their operations in the coming months," said Dave Rogenmoser, CEO of Jasper. "We are just at the early stages of seeing how AI can transform how businesses create and communicate. We aim to help business users by creating a platform that is reliable and tailored to them, and by being a source of education and support as they make the shifts in strategy that this new era of AI will undoubtedly bring."

GEN AI CONFERENCE

The suite of new offerings was unveiled at Gen AI, an event hosted by Jasper that brought together more than 1,000 business leaders, AI experts and investors to talk about how businesses can adopt AI and shift their strategies around it in the coming years. The event featured AI experts from Open AI, Stability, Anthropic, Replit, Cohere and more.

Stay tuned to Jasper social channels for details on the major insights from the event.

