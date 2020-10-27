Jassby Introduces No Monthly Fee Virtual Debit Card for Kids to Enable Contactless Payments

The Jassby Virtual Debit Card, powered by Mastercard, provides kids with more options to spend money from chores, allowances, rewards, or gifts. Along with the Jassby Shop, which offers over 20,000 products, kids can make purchases anywhere contactless payments are accepted through their mobile devices. The Virtual Debit Card will be offered with no fee for the first six months and will continue with no fee as long as it's used once a month. Powered by Mastercard, all virtual debit card accounts are secured by Sutton Bank, of Attica, OH.

"The Virtual Debit Card is another example of putting our customers first and delivering a product that meets a growing need in the market," said Benny Nachman, founder and CEO of Jassby. "I started Jassby to prepare my kids for life in the real world and thousands of families have joined us for the same reasons. With continued support, we're able to empower kids with the hands-on financial experience necessary for today's new normal."

"Kids today are digitally native, seeking out solutions that cater to their preferences and the reality of their interconnected lives," said Sherri Haymond, executive vice president, Digital Partnerships at Mastercard. "Jassby's mission to arm their customers with financial tools, such as contactless payments, to prepare them for the future is aligned with our goal of making the digital economy work for everyone, everywhere."

Jassby is opening up early registration of the virtual debit card for families today with a waiting list approaching 20K. For full card details, please visit www.Jassby.com/VDC.

ABOUT JASSBY

Jassby, headquartered in Waltham, MA, is a Fintech start-up company founded in 2018 with the vision to bring banking and financial services to Generations Z and Alpha and to promote financial literacy through a mobile payments app. Jassby offers families a service through which kids can receive money from their parents and grandparents, and can then save, donate, or shop, all on a safe, controlled, and fully digital state-of-the-art platform. In the past two years, the company has added over 400,000 installs and converted 42 percent to registered users, while enhancing its product to meet the evolving needs of the families it serves.

Contact: Greg Bottenhorn, (843) 360-5611, [email protected]

SOURCE Jassby

Related Links

https://www.jassby.com

