Jassby launches $5K family travel giveaway!

"Both as a kid and as a parent, some of my best memories involve the family trips we have taken together," said Greg Bottenhorn, SVP of Marketing and Sales at Jassby. "As a family app, any opportunity we can give to bring families closer together, we will explore."

Jassby's founder, Benny Nachman, adds, "We have seen incredible growth this year, and that is because of our users. We will continue to run amazing giveaways as a means of giving back to those users and families."

The travel giveaway comes on the heels of the Jassby Match, in which the company matched funds parents awarded to their kids. Jassby has grown to nearly 50,000 installs, with thousands of families registered to manage family chores and rewards, and enjoy our world-class shopping experience. Currently, the app is available for iOS devices, through the Apple Store or as a web app at www.Jassby.com . For more information, contact the marketing department at media@jassby.com or 781-373-3282. Promotion is subject to Official Rules, which can be found at https://www.jassby.com/travel-giveaway-terms/.

Jassby was founded in 2017 with a goal of uniting families. They are a 25-person company headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Media contact: Greg Bottenhorn, greg.bottenhorn@jassby.com .

SOURCE Jassby

Related Links

https://www.jassby.com

