Jassby, the family finance app, signs banking deal with Needham Bank

Jassby's founder, Benny Nachman, says of the deal, "Our strength is technology and creating a world-class user experience. As financial transactions are very highly regulated, we need a partner that not only understands this world, but who lives it. Our partnership brings to our users, the strengths of both parties." Nachman adds, "As our users grow-up, we strive to bring them relevant tools within the Jassby app that they have come to trust. This may include helping them show financial responsibility in order to qualify for lower interest loans or credit cards. Ultimately, our success will be gauged by the kids that were using Jassby with their families when they were young, will use Jassby for their full banking needs as young adults."

Needham Bank CEO, Joe Campenelli, adds, "I'm very excited to partner with Jassby to impact financial literacy among young people. We view this as an opportunity to build relationships with parents and their children, so that we become trusted advisors to a new generation through technology they've grown up using. We want our children and grandchildren to bank at Needham Bank and to view us as their community bank in the cloud."

Mr. Nachman and Mr. Campenelli presented details on this strategic partnership at the OLPI Summit in Washington DC on October 23rd.

Jassby, headquartered in Waltham, MA, is a FinTech start-up company founded in 2018 with the vision to bring banking and financial services to families and to provide App based Banking for Generations Z and Alpha. The app is available for iOS devices, through the Apple Store or as a web app at www.Jassby.com .

Needham Bank, headquartered in Needham, MA, is the quintessential community bank, serving MetroWest communities continuously since 1892. Needham Bank represents the evolution of community banking™, offering the latest financial products and technologies, while maintaining an unwavering commitment to the communities served. For more information please visit NeedhamBank.com . Needham Bank is a member of FDIC and SIF.

