Jassby's Black Friday Offering Starts Early

The company is doing this to show users how Jassby can revolutionize the parent/kid financial relationship. Kids can shop, save or donate directly in-app at Jassby, a family finance app that allows parents and grandparents to reward kids in the same way they shop – from their phones. Kids can also save up for bigger purchases or donate to eighteen well known charitable organizations. Parents can use Jassby to set up chores, pay allowances and set budgets for kids to greatly improve financial literacy.

To download the app, click here: Jassby

"We know the holidays can be an expensive time for families and many of the top products on kids shopping lists are high end gifts. We hope this promotion makes it more affordable for parents to give their kids a gift they may not otherwise be able to afford", said Benny Nachman, payments industry veteran and founder of Jassby.

Jassby's Senior Vice President of Marketing and Sales, Greg Bottenhorn, adds, "Our explosive growth is a result of bringing a truly needed service to market. Kids have full access to apps at age 13, but no bank account until 18. We bridge that gap, providing a means for them to get the stuff they want to buy on their own terms and this current promotion allows them to do it for half the cost."

Currently the app is available for iOS devices, through the Apple store or as a web app at www.jassby.com. For more information, contact the marketing department at media@jassby.com or 843-360-5611.

Jassby, Inc. was founded in 2017 with a goal of uniting families. Jassby has just under 100K iOS installs and is growing everyday. They are a 25 person company headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Media Contact: Greg Bottenhorn, greg.bottenhorn@jassby.com

