Jaunt Air Mobility Selects Triumph To Provide Engineering Services On eVTOL Vehicle

"Working with Jaunt and our other partners, Triumph will help bring our ROSA technology to market," said Kaydon Stanzione, CEO of Jaunt Air Mobility. "Triumph's experience in airframe development, usage of advanced thermoplastics in primary structure, and expansive manufacturing capabilities are essential for bringing Jaunt's eVTOL vehicle to market in a timely, safe, and affordable manner."

"We are excited to begin our eVTOL journey and partner with Jaunt in support of their new air vehicle concept. We believe Triumph's experience in platform development through certification and into high rate production, utilizing our proprietary thermoplastic technologies, will enable Jaunt to be the leader in this revolutionary market – located right here in the Dallas-Ft. Worth Metroplex," said Pete Wick, Executive Vice President, Triumph Aerospace Structures.

Triumph Aerospace Structures will design and test the aircraft structure to optimize weight, cost, and producibility in support of the program. The engineering services will be provided at Triumph's Technology and Engineering Center in Arlington, Texas with demonstration vehicle final assembly at their Red Oak, Texas manufacturing site.

A signing ceremony to commemorate the agreement will take place today at 9:30 a.m. PDT at Jaunt's booth at the NBAA Convention - N1816F in the UAM Innovation Hall.

About Jaunt Air Mobility

Jaunt Air Mobility LLC is a transformative aerospace company focused on developing advanced air vehicles that incorporate innovative technologies and management strategies providing the highest levels of operational efficiencies, safety, and community acceptance. We are the world-leader in Reduced Rotor Operating Speed Aircraft (ROSA™) design and development. ROSA™ technology is the metamorphosis of the best features available from helicopters and fixed-wing airplanes. For more news and information on Jaunt Air Mobility; please visit jauntairmobility.com.

About Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc., headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs and overhauls a broad portfolio of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. The company serves the global aviation industry, including original equipment manufacturers and the full spectrum of military and commercial aircraft operators. More information about Triumph can be found on the company's website at http://www.triumphgroup.com.

SOURCE Triumph Group

Related Links

www.triumphgroup.com

