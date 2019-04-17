JAV Events Announces Extravagant Barber & Hair Stylist Event: Clash of Fades

SAN DIEGO, April 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- JAV Events today via Press Release announced the Clash of Fades event which will take place Sunday October 27th 2019. At the Scottish Rite Event Center- located in Mission Valley of San Diego.

"The barbering and hair stylist industry has a huge hype which translated to a culture," said Victor Espinoza, Promotor at JAV Events. "So, we are bringing it big and well organized."

Many barbers, hairstylists and others that are set to become will have the opportunity to compete, network and showcase some of their skills at Clash of Fades. Barber & Hairstylist categories have been uniquely designed and will include top cash and trophy prizes for the winners. It will be one of the most heavily marketed events of its' kind. JAV Events' commitment to deliver a quality, well organized public event-- goes way back, as one of the organizers, Victor Espinoza has quite a bit of experience when it comes to organizing public events. Look for Clash of Fades in the world wide web----- www.ClashOfFades.com

JAV Events has plans for taking these events to other major cities in California under the same event name. They're also bringing on board many big sponsors that will ride the wave of the marketing machine, which Clash of Fades promises to be.

For more information on Event: Follow IG @ClashOfFades - Facebook: Clash of Fades Event

SOURCE JAV Events

