JAV Events Opens Ticket Sales for Barber & Hair Stylist Event: Clash of Fades

SAN DIEGO, July 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- JAV Events today announced the start of ticket sales for the largest Barber Event to come to San Diego, "Clash of Fades." Clash of Fades which many are calling the Main Event is taking place Sunday, October 27th at the Scottish Rite Event Center in Mission Valley of San Diego, CA. When Victor Espinoza and his young barber Joseph Gomez better known as GZ the Barber sat down and talked about organizing this event, they did not have a clue that the event would take-off in the form it has up to date. It has captivated support up and down the golden state, from barbers, hairstylists and braiders. Therefore, Victor decided it was time to label it the West Coast's largest Barber/Hairstylist event, due to that heavy influence it has picked up. Clash of Fades will consist of major competitive categories along with cash prizes like never seen before.

Flyer to the West Coast's largest barber event this fall.

"We are talking thousands of dollars in prizes," said Victor Espinoza, whom in the past has organized some of California's largest Custom Car-shows, Mexican- Regional music Concerts and Old-School Genre, arena style events up and down the state of Texas. "We are bringing this event in a big way to San Diego, the culture of barbering and hairstyling deserves this type of event, something really no promoter or event organizer has done," added Espinoza.

This event is scheduled to sell out, mainly in part due to the amount of marketing, along with support from local and regional barbers/hairstylists. The Main Event will also include raffles, a Halloween Costume contest and many other fun activities for all ages. Look for Clash of Fades on Instagram, Facebook and this week they too go live, with the launch of their custom website---- www.ClashOfFades.com. Tickets are now on sale through EventBrite.com under Clash of Fades.

