Java Holdings LLC Acquires +Peptide, Expanding Portfolio Across Coffee, Science, and Functional Nutrition

Acquisition unites specialty coffee, scientific testing, and functional protein under a single coffee-focused platform

LIBERTYVILLE, Ill., Dec. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Java Holdings LLC today announced the acquisition of +Peptide, including its brand and proprietary high-quality protein supplement formulas. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The acquisition further expands Java Holdings' diversified portfolio of coffee and coffee-adjacent brands, which now includes JavaMania (B2B, direct-to-consumer, and dropshipping), Libertyville Coffee Co. (local specialty roasting and franchising), Arabica Labs (institutional-grade coffee quality, emissions, and performance testing), and +Peptide (functional, protein-forward coffee).

"Each of our brands serves a distinct role in the coffee ecosystem," said Brian Bossler, Managing Partner of Java Holdings LLC. "With +Peptide, we're bringing functional nutrition directly into that ecosystem. They've built something genuinely differentiated at the intersection of coffee ritual and the protein revolution, and we're excited to scale that vision using the operational depth, distribution reach, and technical capabilities already in place across Java Holdings."

+Peptide will operate as a standalone brand within the Java Holdings portfolio, while benefiting from shared infrastructure, manufacturing expertise, and multi-channel distribution spanning wholesale, direct-to-consumer, institutional, and dropshipping platforms.

"+Peptide was created to make functional nutrition effortless by meeting people where they already are, with their daily coffee," said Anna Grace Hand, co-founder and Head of Marketing for +Peptide. "Joining Java Holdings allows us to preserve that focus while accelerating growth. Their portfolio uniquely spans craftsmanship, science, and scale, which makes this an ideal home for the brand."

Java Holdings indicated that future collaboration across its brands may include expanded product development, deeper institutional partnerships, and new approaches to integrating coffee quality, functionality, and performance. Additional announcements are expected later this year.

About Java Holdings LLC

Java Holdings LLC is a coffee-focused holding company with a portfolio spanning wholesale, direct-to-consumer, dropshipping, franchising, and institutional services. Its brands collectively address coffee craftsmanship, distribution, scientific testing, and emerging functional nutrition categories.

About +Peptide

+Peptide is a functional coffee brand centered on high-quality protein supplementation, designed to integrate seamlessly into everyday coffee routines without compromising taste or ritual.

Media Contact

Information available upon request.

Contact:

***@javamania.com

Photos:

https://www.prlog.org/13118961

Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE Java Holdings LLC