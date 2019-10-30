Java Monster Releases First Oatmilk Energy Drink That is 100% Vegan

The 'Vegan Classic'' Breakfast Sandwich by Munchies Diner : English Muffin, Gardein Breakfast Sausage Patty, Vegan Egg, Hashbrown & Melted Follow Your Heart American Cheese

The Vegan Breakfast Taco by Sugar Taco : Scrambled 'Eggs' Tofu, Beans, Cilantro, Onions & Breakfast Potatoes

The Vegan 'JavaMonster' Donut by Donut Friend : Farmer's Oats Infused Cake Donut w/ a Java Monster Glaze

The Vegan Affogato by Huglife : Vegan Vanilla Ice Cream w/ a Blend of Farmer's Oats + Espresso

The Vegan Frozen Espresso by Foodbeast : Farmer's Oats, Rice Whip, Mocha Chocolate Syrup & Vodka (optional)

The Vegan Brunchdown Launch Party is from 1PM-4PM this Saturday, November 2nd at Start Los Angeles in the West Adams Historic District. The Event is FREE and available to anyone interested in attending by registering at www.foodbeast.com/brunchdown . Entry is based upon a first-come, first-served basis.

"The sheer amount of vegan alternatives available in 2019 allows for both passionate vegans and flexitarian consumers to eat and drink together like never before," says Geoff Kutnick, CEO of FOODBEAST.com. "Farmer's Oats entrance into the marketplace couldn't come at a better time."

For more information on the entire Java Monster product lineup including fan favorites like Mean Bean, Loca Moca, Salted Caramel and more, visit monsterenergy.com/us/en/products/java-monster.

