Javara and Mankato Clinic Launch Partnership to Bring Clinical Research to Local Community

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Javara, a leading integrated research organization (IRO) focused on delivering access to clinical trials at the point of care, today announced a strategic partnership with Mankato Clinic, a Stratum Medical shareholder group. As one of Minnesota's largest physician-owned, multispecialty regional group practices, the Mankato Clinic includes 190 physicians and practitioners located across 11 locations in four communities, including Mankato, North Mankato, St. Peter, and Mapleton.

Javara will employ and embed clinical research professionals, led by experienced Clinical Trial Navigators, into Mankato Clinic care centers to work alongside practitioners and medical staff to scale clinical trial operations while enhancing the patient experience. Javara and Mankato Clinic anticipate the first clinical trials in pediatrics to begin in the 3rd quarter of 2022.

"The launch of this new partnership with Mankato Clinic presents an exciting opportunity to enable more physicians and patients alike to participate in clinical research, further advancing our mission to ensure increased access to clinical trials for all" said Amanda Wright, Javara Co-Founder and Chief Development Officer. "Together, we will provide more patients with access to cutting-edge care options and advance population health objectives through research in a region historically underrepresented among clinical trials."

This collaboration furthers Javara's geographic expansion –now spanning six states – and adds the Midwest to the growing list of regions served. With the partnership addition of Mankato Clinic, Javara will broaden its patient reach, enable increased diversity, and bridge the gap between clinical research and clinical care for more communities where research was not previously available.

"We are proud to partner with Javara to provide our patients and physicians the opportunity to participate in clinical trials," said Dr. Andrew Lundquist, Mankato Clinic Chief Medical Officer. "Through this collaboration our patients will have access to medical innovations that are usually only available to patients living in cities with research hospitals. Our physicians are excited to offer innovative care options to our patients and participate in research that can make a difference for many more people."

About Javara

Javara, the leading Integrated Research Organization (IRO), partners with large healthcare organizations to deliver clinical trial access at the point of care, reaching patients through their trusted physician by integrating research staff and infrastructure. Our broad diverse patient populations ensure clinical trials are completed with high enrollment and retention for quality data delivery. Javara's centralized resources and standardized operations provide efficiencies for accelerated study start-up and quality outcomes, so fewer obstacles stand in the way of the product approval process. As pioneers of Clinical Research as a Care Option (CRAACO), Javara is transforming healthcare and changing lives through a reimagined approach to clinical trials. For more information, please visit Javararesearch.com.

About Mankato Clinic

In 1916, Mankato Clinic was founded in Mankato by five area physicians who believed that a comprehensive, multi-specialty group practice offered the best means of providing quality health care to the residents of southern Minnesota. Mankato Clinic has grown to over 190 physicians and practitioners and employs over 800 people and is one of the only physician-owned and led medical facilities in the state of Minnesota. For more information, please visit Mankatoclinic.com.

