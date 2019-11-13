Javara And Privia Health Align To Integrate Clinical Trials Into The Patient Care Continuum

ATLANTA and HOUSTON and WASHINGTON and WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Javara and Privia Health, one of the nation's fastest growing primary care focused medical groups providing value-based care to its patients, are aligning to offer industry-sponsored clinical trials to Privia Medial Group – Gulf Coast and Privia Medical Group - Georgia patients.

Privia Health partners with national medical groups, including Privia Medical Group – Gulf Coast and Privia Medical Group – Georgia, to create a network of more than 2,500 providers in multiple states. "Privia's proprietary, single table space, cloud-based technology platform supports evidence-based care, patient and physician engagement to help promote the delivery of high quality, cost-efficient care. Access to historical and real time data allows us to match the right care to the right patient including the high touch options provided by clinical research," said Keith Fernandez, MD, Privia Health's Chief Clinical Officer.

Javara provides resources and infrastructure to conduct clinical research and advance participation by initiating clinical trials to serve the interests of patients, while changing the landscape of medicine and health care. In addition to providing new treatment options for patients, incorporating clinical research as an innovative care option also provides state-of-the-art, robust clinical trial services to the biopharmaceutical industry to support advancement of medicine.

Javara and Privia initiated clinical trial activity centered on patient needs in endocrinology, internal medicine, women's health, men's health and anticipate continued growth and expansion into additional specialty areas in 2020.

"The offering of clinical research within Privia's care centers symbolizes synergistic goals of advancing medicine through participation and patient-centric care," said Jennifer Byrne, CEO of Javara. "We are pleased to pave the way for medical breakthroughs in connection with physicians, care teams, patients and families who make advancing global health a reality."

About Privia Health

Privia Health is a national physician organization meeting providers where they are to transform the healthcare delivery experience. Through high-performance physician groups, accountable care organizations, and population health management programs, Privia works in partnership with health plans, health systems and employers to better align reimbursements to quality and outcomes. Our physician-led model, scalable systems and proprietary technology reduce unnecessary healthcare costs, achieve better outcomes, and improve the health of patients we serve. For more information: www.priviahealth.com. @PriviaHealth

