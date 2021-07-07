Javara Appoints CTO to Deliver Digital Innovation to the Clinical Research Industry

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Javara, a leading Integrated Research Organization (IRO) focused on improving clinical trial access and outcomes, announced today that it has appointed Sharmila Bristol as its Chief Technology Officer (CTO).

Ms. Bristol, a senior technology executive with over 20 years of experience leading organizations through digital transformation, joins Javara with the goal of building a technology platform to streamline study startup and execution and drive growth across the biopharma and healthcare industries. As the CTO, Sharmila will be responsible for implementing strategy and leading innovation to drive feasibility and recruitment that fosters inclusive and equitable clinical trials. Her team will work to bolster Javara's technology platform and create value through operational efficiencies, generating meaningful insights to all stakeholders to effectively integrate clinical research into clinical care.

"We're thrilled to welcome Sharmila to the Javara family. She was undoubtedly the perfect choice for the role, as she brings top-notch expertise in leading teams, driving innovation and has an outstanding track record of developing technology strategies to enable deep collaboration and trusted partnerships," said Jennifer J. Byrne, CEO of Javara. "Sharmila's keen abilities in developing transformation roadmaps with strict governance will lead us to delivering clinical research as a care option to millions of patients together with our healthcare partners nationwide."

Prior to joining Javara, Ms. Bristol served as a National Customer Success Director for Modern Workplace and Security at Microsoft in North Carolina, an organization she joined in 2017. From 2010 to 2017, she worked for IQVIA, leading teams to deliver technology for global delivery networks for clinical trials and drive efficiencies for clinical research staff. Prior to that she worked at Nortel Networks and McKesson where she held various leadership positions in Business Operations and Continuity Planning, and Software Technology Solutions. She is also a proud board member for the Triangle Chapter of Girls on the Run, an organization committed to strengthening a sense of confidence in young girls while fostering care and compassion for self and others.

"I'm delighted to join the dedicated team at Javara and contribute to the mission of expanding access to the right trials for both patients and practitioners," Ms. Bristol said. "The COVID-19 pandemic has underscored the need for a patient-centric digital strategy for faster recruitment and better retention in trials. The industry is primed to capitalize on technology advancement to address the administrative challenges associated with the complexities of clinical trial conduct, including current virtual practices. Javara will revolutionize the patient experience by enabling patients to retain crucial connections with their caregivers when they enroll in a study and achieve the best outcomes."

Javara is the leading Integrated Research Organization (IRO) partnering with large healthcare organizations in local communities across the US to integrate clinical research into clinical care. Our access to broad diverse patient populations through their trusted physicians ensures clinical trials are completed with high enrollment and retention for quality data delivery. Javara's centralized resources and standardized operations provide efficiencies for accelerated study start-up and quality outcomes, so fewer obstacles stand in the way of the product approval process. Our team includes experienced clinical research leaders who have collectively led 10,000+ trials and engaged 200,000+ patients in clinical trials. As pioneers of Clinical Research as a Care Option (CRAACO), Javara is transforming healthcare and changing lives by connecting the right patients to the right trials at the right time. For more information, please visit Javararesearch.com.

