Javara Appoints First CCO During Period of Accelerated Growth

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Javara, a leading Integrated Research Organization focused on improving clinical trial access and outcomes, announced today that it has appointed Brenda Reese, BSN, RN, as its first chief commercial officer (CCO).

Brenda Reese, BSN, RN

Ms. Reese, a senior life sciences executive with more than 20 years of leadership experience, joins Javara during a significant period of healthcare partnership growth with the goal of driving the business development and marketing teams in cultivating strategic partnerships across the industry to build a robust portfolio of clinical trial options to meet the growing scope of patient needs.

"It is a privilege for us to welcome Brenda, whose career is distinguished by her long-standing relationships and experience in the field of clinical research, her extensive background across both clinical operations and commercial teams, her exceptional leadership training and development skills, and her clear engagement, passion, and desire to join a team that is transforming the industry to deliver clinical research as a care option for all patients," said Jennifer J. Byrne, CEO of Javara. "Brenda has the perfect skillset to drive Javara's patient-centered approach to commercial partnerships, focusing on connecting the right patient to the right trial at the right time."

A published author, leadership coach, and thought leader whose background spans the pharmaceutical, biotech, medical device and contract research organization (CRO) industries, Ms. Reese is a successful revenue generator who has managed financial portfolios over $500 million with a track record of leading teams in successfully exceeding commercial plan targets. Her almost 20 years of experience in clinical operations includes managing teams in site support, monitoring, project management, and patient recruitment.

Prior to joining Javara, Ms. Reese served as head of business development, North America for Switzerland-based PSI CRO. From 2016 to 2019, she was vice president and regional commercial lead for PPD Biotech, following five years at Covance where she held senior director positions in project management and business development.

"I'm thrilled to be joining the Javara team and continuing the mission of integrating clinical research into the healthcare ecosystem and raising awareness about clinical trials as a healthcare option for all patients," Ms. Reese said. "The industry has seen some strides over the last year to make research more accessible, yet it is still far behind in truly accessing the patients who would benefit from clinical trials, and the physicians, sites and participants the industry needs to complete quality studies. Javara will be the change that brings better outcomes for patients, healthcare organizations and the biopharmaceutical sector as a whole."

About Javara

Javara is a Winston-Salem, N.C., based Integrated Research Organization (IRO) driven to change the clinical research experience and expand access to clinical trials – for both providers and patients. Committed to bringing forth a more relevant clinical trial experience for value-oriented healthcare systems and their patients, Javara enables improved access to cutting-edge therapies and generating better outcomes within patient-centered care. The Javara team includes experienced clinical research leaders who have collectively led over 10,000 trials and engaged more than 200,000 people in clinical trials. More information about Javara is at Javararesearch.com.

