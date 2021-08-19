Javara Appoints First COO to Lead Healthcare Partner Growth and Engagement

Clay, a senior clinical development and research operations executive with over 25 years of industry experience, joins Javara during a period of accelerated growth to drive operational strategy, capabilities, and performance outcomes for all regions. As COO, Clay will advance Javara's mission of expanding clinical trial access to patients by propelling operational delivery and scaling the team to serve a growing network of healthcare partners. Clay will also advance biopharma and biotech sponsor services, helping bring novel products to market across all phases of clinical development.

"We are delighted to add another seasoned expert to our leadership team," said Jennifer J. Byrne, CEO. "Michael's expertise spans the ecosystem of clinical development, from site management to biopharma and Clinical Research Organizations, and his wealth of experience and leadership skills will be an invaluable asset as we further our mission of delivering clinical research as a care option."

Prior to joining Javara, Clay served as Vice President of Cardiovascular, Metabolic & Critical Care and the Government and Public Health Services (GPHS) Unit Head at PPD where he oversaw the portfolio of clinical development programs and led a large team of clinical trial professionals. Prior to his most recent role, Clay held several leadership positions with PPD over the past 15 years, including Vice President of Strategic Business Operations and Vice President Clinical Development of Asia-Pacific where he managed teams from over 14 countries. Clay also brings significant experience in clinical site management having recently worked at Synexus USA as Chief Operations Officer from 2016-2018, where he was responsible for operational delivery and quality oversight of over 85 clinical trial locations.

"Promoting patient care and health is at the forefront of why we choose work in clinical research and my decision to join Javara is driven by these shared principles. Javara is at the forefront of the industry with its innovative approach that empowers patients to participate in clinical trials, improving their health and furthering treatment options," said Clay. "I am humbled to be part of this excellent and dedicated team of experienced clinical research leaders. My focus is to leverage this expertise to position the operational delivery, commercial performance and overall leadership teams for success in bringing clinical research as a care option to patients."

Javara is the leading Integrated Research Organization (IRO) partnering with large healthcare organizations in local communities across the US to integrate clinical research into clinical care. Our access to broad diverse patient populations through their trusted physicians ensures clinical trials are completed with high enrollment and retention for quality data delivery. Javara's centralized resources and standardized operations provide efficiencies for accelerated study start-up and quality outcomes, so fewer obstacles stand in the way of the product approval process. Our team includes experienced clinical research leaders who have collectively led 10,000+ trials and engaged 200,000+ patients in clinical trials. As pioneers of Clinical Research as a Care Option (CRAACO), Javara is transforming healthcare and changing lives by connecting the right patients to the right trials at the right time. For more information, please visit Javararesearch.com.

