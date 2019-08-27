Javelin Agency Names Tina Posey CEO

DALLAS, Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Javelin Agency today announced the promotion of Tina Posey to the position of CEO.

Posey, a 30-year industry veteran, has served as president of Javelin for the past three years, helping redefine and transform the agency's offering around creatively-led, data-inspired and ROI-driven customer marketing.

"Tina's passion for the business and commitment to building commercial value for our clients gives her a unique ability to lead people and steadily drive growth," said Luke Taylor, CEO of Omnicom Precision Marketing Group.

Under Posey's leadership, Javelin has expanded its core capabilities in marketing technology, omnichannel creative development and analytics, with a focus on creating personalized brand experiences that drive business outcomes. The Dallas-based agency has also grown its US footprint, opening a new, fully-integrated office in Los Angeles in 2017, and expanding its healthcare practice in New York.

"In an environment where brands are increasingly defined by the experiences of customers, Javelin is at the forefront of reinventing the architecture that creates better connections between customers and brands," said Posey. "I'm proud to lead Javelin as we continue to build scalable ecosystems that deliver more intentional and differentiated experiences for our clients' customers."

About Javelin

Javelin Agency (www.javelinagency.com), an Omnicom company, uses creativity and analytics to solve complex business problems for the world's best brands. Javelin is part of Omnicom Precision Marketing Group and has US offices in Dallas, Los Angeles and New York City.

About Omnicom Precision Marketing Group

Omnicom Precision Marketing Group aligns Omnicom's global digital, data and CRM capabilities to deliver precisely targeted and meaningful customer experiences at scale. Using its universal framework of connected data, connected intelligence and connected experiences, OPMG provides services that include data-driven product / service design, technology strategy and implementation, CRM / loyalty strategy and activation, econometric and attribution modeling, technical and business consulting and digital experience design and development. At the core of delivering these services is Omni, an advanced technology platform that combines a powerful cultural insights engine with massively scaled data insights from first-, second- and third-party sources, including several proprietary Omnicom data partnerships.

About the DAS Group of Companies

The DAS Group of Companies, a division of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC) (www.omnicomgroup.com), is a global group of marketing services companies. DAS includes over 200 companies in the following marketing disciplines: specialty, PR, healthcare, CRM, events, promotional marketing, branding and research. Operating through a combination of networks and regional organizations, DAS serves international, regional, national and local clients through more than 700 offices in 71 countries.





