Javelin Strategy & Research Announces 2019 Mobile and Online Banking Award Winners

AUSTIN, Texas, June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Javelin Strategy & Research announced its 2019 Mobile and Online Banking Award winners today at Digital Banking 2019. The rankings are based on the results of Javelin's 2019 Mobile Banking Scorecard and 2019 Online Banking Scorecard. Javelin evaluated the digital offerings of the nation's top 25 financial institutions, focusing on features that make it easier for consumers to manage banking activities, improve financial wellness, and increase digital engagement. Each report examines 17 industry trends, and collectively they analyze more than 400 digital features across six topical categories.

For the third consecutive year, Bank of America ranked "Best in Class" in both channels. The bank was also recognized as a "Leader" in five of the six categories for both mobile and online banking. The other two overall "Leaders" in both mobile and online were BB&T and USAA.

Nine other banks ranked as a "Leader" in at least one category in mobile or online. They were: Bank of the West, BBVA, Chase, Citi, Comerica, Huntington Bank, Regions, SunTrust, and Wells Fargo.

2019 Mobile Banking Award Category Leaders (alphabetically):

Account Opening: Bank of America, Regions, USAA

Customer Service: Bank of America, BBVA, USAA

Ease of Use: Bank of America, BBVA, USAA

Financial Fitness: Bank of America, BB&T, USAA

Money Movement: Chase, Citi, USAA

Security Empowerment: Bank of America, BB&T, Wells Fargo

2019 Online Banking Award Category Leaders (alphabetically):

Account Opening: Bank of America, Regions, Wells Fargo

Customer Service: Bank of America, BB&T, USAA

Ease of Use: Bank of America, Citi, Huntington Bank

Financial Fitness: Bank of America, BBVA, Citi, USAA

Money Movement: Bank of the West, Comerica, SunTrust

Security Empowerment: Bank of America, BB&T, Wells Fargo

"Bank digital experiences have come a long way in the 12 years that Javelin has been ranking them," said Jacob Jegher, Senior Vice President, Banking and Head of Strategy at Javelin Strategy & Research. "It's encouraging to see the industry evolve, but we have barely scratched the surface. There are still tremendous opportunities for financial institutions to increase digital engagement and transform how consumers manage their finances."

