Javelin Strategy & Research Announces 2019 Mobile and Online Banking Award Winners
Bank of America Ranked "Best in Class" for 3rd consecutive year
Jun 19, 2019, 16:45 ET
AUSTIN, Texas, June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Javelin Strategy & Research announced its 2019 Mobile and Online Banking Award winners today at Digital Banking 2019. The rankings are based on the results of Javelin's 2019 Mobile Banking Scorecard and 2019 Online Banking Scorecard. Javelin evaluated the digital offerings of the nation's top 25 financial institutions, focusing on features that make it easier for consumers to manage banking activities, improve financial wellness, and increase digital engagement. Each report examines 17 industry trends, and collectively they analyze more than 400 digital features across six topical categories.
For the third consecutive year, Bank of America ranked "Best in Class" in both channels. The bank was also recognized as a "Leader" in five of the six categories for both mobile and online banking. The other two overall "Leaders" in both mobile and online were BB&T and USAA.
Nine other banks ranked as a "Leader" in at least one category in mobile or online. They were: Bank of the West, BBVA, Chase, Citi, Comerica, Huntington Bank, Regions, SunTrust, and Wells Fargo.
2019 Mobile Banking Award Category Leaders (alphabetically):
Account Opening: Bank of America, Regions, USAA
Customer Service: Bank of America, BBVA, USAA
Ease of Use: Bank of America, BBVA, USAA
Financial Fitness: Bank of America, BB&T, USAA
Money Movement: Chase, Citi, USAA
Security Empowerment: Bank of America, BB&T, Wells Fargo
2019 Online Banking Award Category Leaders (alphabetically):
Account Opening: Bank of America, Regions, Wells Fargo
Customer Service: Bank of America, BB&T, USAA
Ease of Use: Bank of America, Citi, Huntington Bank
Financial Fitness: Bank of America, BBVA, Citi, USAA
Money Movement: Bank of the West, Comerica, SunTrust
Security Empowerment: Bank of America, BB&T, Wells Fargo
"Bank digital experiences have come a long way in the 12 years that Javelin has been ranking them," said Jacob Jegher, Senior Vice President, Banking and Head of Strategy at Javelin Strategy & Research. "It's encouraging to see the industry evolve, but we have barely scratched the surface. There are still tremendous opportunities for financial institutions to increase digital engagement and transform how consumers manage their finances."
Award Whitepaper: View a complete list of 2019 Mobile Banking Award winners
Award Whitepaper: View a complete list of 2019 Online Banking Award winners
About Javelin Strategy & Research
Javelin Strategy & Research, a Greenwich Associates LLC company, is a research-based advisory firm that helps its clients to make better-informed business decisions in a digital financial world. Our analysts offer unbiased, actionable insights and unearth opportunities that help financial institutions, government entities, payment companies, merchants, and other technology providers. For more information, visit https://www.javelinstrategy.com. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.
