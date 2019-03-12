Javelin Strategy & Research Names Austin Kilgore to Lead Digital Lending Practice

SAN FRANCISCO, March 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Javelin Strategy & Research today announced the hiring of consumer finance and fintech expert, Austin Kilgore. In his new role, Kilgore will lead Javelin's expansion into Digital Lending. Kilgore will advise clients on emerging technologies and strategies that provide an exceptional experience and deliver faster and more accurate underwriting and portfolio management decisions across mortgage, auto, student and personal loans.

Financial services companies are increasingly seeking out digital strategies to lower compliance and customer acquisition costs while enhancing the borrower experience. Javelin's Digital Lending Practice provides actionable insights into these trends with a variety of quantitative and qualitative research products, including proprietary data, competitive benchmarking, comprehensive reports and other analytical content.

The firm also offers a suite of custom research and marketing services, including in-depth white papers, live and virtual presentations, consulting engagements and other bespoke resources to help clients assess their strategic positioning and grow their business.

"Javelin has built its reputation around objective and independent data, analysis and insights," said Al Pascual, Javelin Strategy & Research Senior Vice President, Research and Head of Fraud & Security. "Austin's breadth of knowledge and unique perspective on the intersection of lending, automation and innovation will enable clients to better navigate the nuances of these highly complex industries."

Before joining Javelin, Austin was an award-winning journalist, covering mortgage finance, real estate, fintech, payments and other areas of financial services. Most recently, he was the editor in chief of National Mortgage News and a contributing editor to American Banker, where he oversaw SourceMedia's coverage and analysis of mortgage finance and real estate. Previous roles at SourceMedia include managing editor of PaymentsSource and Mortgage Technology. Before that, he was an editor and reporter for HousingWire.

"As lenders and fintech firms grapple with compliance risk, shrinking margins and greater demand for a seamless experience, the technology table stakes have never been higher," Kilgore said. "Javelin's mission aligns with my own personal passion for financial services innovation and it's a privilege to take on this new role."

For more information, visit Javelin's Digital Lending Practice.

Javelin Strategy & Research, a Greenwich Associates LLC company, is a research-based advisory firm that helps its clients to make better-informed business decisions in a digital financial world. Our analysts offer unbiased, actionable insights and unearth opportunities that help financial institutions, government entities, payment companies, merchants, and other technology providers. For more information, visit https://www.javelinstrategy.com. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

