Javier Herrera Cervantes's New Book Filosofía Y Proceso Del Discipulado Bíblico, A Tool For Minsters To Be Effective Stewards Of God Amid The Challenges Of The Church

Javier Herrera Cervantes said this about his book: "Here an exposition of discipleship practices throughout the Bible and in the history of Christianity. I share with you more than twenty years living the Great Commission as the most important thing for my life, family, and ministry. I also share experiences of the churches that I have pastored that faced the different challenges in Cuba and in other nations where God allowed me to see a multiplication of my disciples up to the fourth generation, training disciplers to reach other people for Christ, organizing groups in homes, and leading many of these to plant new churches. This material, since its inception, has trained many pastors, leaders, and churches ahead of time in solving problems, motivating them to glorify God, leading them to clarify the mission of God, and have a practical and real vision for the local church as well as a clear philosophy of the biblical discipleship process at all stages in the Christian life from new believers to leaders, making a difference in this twenty-first century."

Published by Page Publishing, Javier Herrera Cervantes's new book Filosofía y Proceso del Discipulado Bíblico will guide the church and its leaders in upholding the Great Commission and becoming God's heralds of salvation and eternal life.

Consumers who wish to understand the true meaning of discipleship and evangelization can purchase Filosofía y Proceso del Discipulado Bíblico in any bookstore or online at Apple iTunes, Amazon.com, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries, you can contact Page Publishing, through the following number: 866-315-2708.

About Page Publishing:

Page Publishing is a traditional full-service publishing house that handles all of the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not bogged down with complicated business issues like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and the like. Its roster of authors can leave behind these tedious, complex, and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1337087/Javier_Herrera_Cervantes.jpg

SOURCE Page Publishing

Related Links

https://www.pagepublishing.com

