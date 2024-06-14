Javier Palomarez, USHBC President & CEO, Issues Call to Action After Senate Vaping Hearing

WASHINGTON, June 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the Senate hearing on vaping and e-cigarettes, the United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) urges Congress to tackle the root cause, which is the influx of dangerous vaping devices coming from China through our Southern border, that blatantly target our youth with candy-like flavors and contain hazardous chemicals.

Javier Palomarez, President & CEO of the USHBC, states: "Congress must refocus its efforts. Instead of penalizing American businesses, and putting American jobs at risk, attention should be on Chinese companies flooding our markets with illicit products. The FDA and DOJ's lack of coordination has allowed this crisis to escalate unchecked. We need decisive action. Chinese companies are flooding our nation with candy-flavored nicotine devices, some laced with deadly substances like fentanyl. We must crackdown on these foreign violators and establish the infrastructure for responsible harm reduction."

Javier Palomarez continues by saying, "We commend Senators Cornyn, Booker, and Tillis for their courageous advocacy. We staunchly support bills like HR 901, championed by Congresswoman Cherfilus-McCormick, offering enforcement solutions. With usage up over 2000% among kids aged 12-18, it's time to prioritize our children's well-being."

"While a healthier alternative for smokers is vital, exploiting our youth due to regulatory gaps is intolerable. Congress and the FDA must swiftly implement a regulated system to safeguard public health."

About the USHBC

Javier Palomarez is the President & CEO of the United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC). The United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) is a voice for the Hispanic business community. A 501(c)6 non-profit organization, the USHBC focuses on improving access to contracting in the public and private sector, fair representation of Hispanics in business, media, and politics and ensuring Hispanics have a voice in the national dialogue. The USHBC is a nonpartisan organization.

