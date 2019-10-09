Javo Beverage Receives SQFI Level 8.0 Certification in Indianapolis Facility

"As our customers product portfolios continue to grow, we want to make sure we have the capacity to support their growth objectives, and this new facility does just that," said Dennis Riley, President and CEO of Javo Beverage. "We are proud of this significant accomplishment for our second facility based in Indianapolis. Coupled with our existing SQFI Level 2, 8.0 certification that we have in our Vista, Calif. plant, this certification provides Javo the opportunity to better support our existing customer base with their growth, while also expanding our reach to new customers on a national basis."

The SQFI Level 8.0 Certification will also support Javo's future growth targets regarding the increased popularity of cold specialty coffee, tea and botanical categories.

About Javo Beverage

Founded in 2001, Javo is an extraction company that uses a proprietary cold brew process to produce fresh, clean-labeled coffee, tea and botanical extracts for the food and beverage industry. Javo's Master Extractors use pure ingredients to craft products for global and emerging brands. The portfolio has two major areas of focus, Coffee, Tea and Botanical Ingredients, for major retail food and beverage brands and Foodservice for Coffee, Tea and Botanical ready-to-drink applications (convenience stores, gaming, coffee roasters and quick-service restaurants). Visit javobeverage.com for more information.

