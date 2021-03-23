Jawad Malik Joins Barings as Global Chief Information Officer

"I am very pleased to announce Jawad's appointment as CIO, leading our Platform Architecture & Delivery Team," said Steve Boehm , Barings COO. "We are on a journey to transform Barings into a modern digital enterprise and become more responsive to our clients and partners worldwide, which requires a scalable, nimble technology platform. As CIO, Jawad will play a critical role in our success." Jawad will report directly to Steve and sit on his Global Technology and Operations leadership team.

As CIO, Jawad will be responsible for leading a team of technology professionals in executing the technology strategy that supports Barings' ambitious growth and business plans. His team will be responsible for all core compute, communications, application software, information security, collaboration, and analytic systems. He will continue to build an increasingly global team, attracting and developing top technology talent, and building critical partnerships to serve the needs of the company.

Previously, Jawad served as CIO of The Hartford's Investment Management and Corporate Technologies, where he led multiple digital transformations and M&A related integrations. Jawad joined The Hartford in 2013 from ING Financial Services where he was the head of Financial Risk IT for seven years, leading an enterprise-wide risk technology portfolio.

He brings more than 20 years of experience in information technology within the financial services and investment management industry. In addition to investment management expertise, he has functional leadership experience at scale in Enterprise Architecture, Infrastructure Design, Cloud Services, Digital Communication Networks, Platform Consolidation, and End-User Computing.

About Barings

Barings is a $345+ billion* global investment manager sourcing differentiated opportunities and building long-term portfolios across public and private fixed income, real estate, and specialist equity markets. With investment professionals based in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific, the firm, a subsidiary of MassMutual, aims to serve its clients, communities and employees, and is committed to sustainable practices and responsible investment. Learn more at www.barings.com .

*Assets under management as of December 31, 2020

