Jawnt unveils 2024 State of Commuter Benefits Report

The first-of-its-kind report highlighted findings from a survey of 400+ HR professionals who have implemented, or are interested in exploring, commuter benefits programs.

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jawnt, a transportation technology company that's modernizing the commuter experience, unveiled its 2024 State of Commuter Benefits Report this week at ACT's 38th Annual International Conference in Denver.

Jawnt's 2024 State of Commuter Benefits report

The report, a first-of-its-kind resource in the transit & commuter benefits space, explored the findings of a survey of 400+ HR professionals across a variety of industries. The survey was designed to measure the baseline sentiment and experience of real professionals managing employee benefits programs, with question topics ranging from employer participation in commuter benefits programs to the obstacles faced when implementing a program.

Key survey findings include:

83% of all survey respondents currently offer benefits to help employees travel to work The most popular commuter benefits offered are public transportation access, free on-site parking, and flexible debit cards for transportation expenses.

56% of respondents with existing commuter benefits programs found cost-savings to be the biggest value of the benefits.

For employers with a commuter benefits program, the most reported administration obstacle is the time it takes to answer employee questions about the program (32%). The most reported employee obstacle is difficulty using a benefits platform (38%).

When asked which benefits HR pros would be most excited to offer employees in the next year, top responses included trip planning for riders, carpool planning, and electric vehicle (EV) charging.

"The only way to offer a best-in-class commuter benefits experience is to genuinely understand our users—not just assume their needs," said Jawnt Co-founder & CEO Jeff Stade. "Beyond collecting invaluable data for transit & HR practitioners, this report offers insight into the products and services that will help employers everywhere improve their teams' commuter experiences."

Since launching its unified transit benefits platform in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, Jawnt has helped more than 100,000 riders rebuild their relationship with transit through commuter benefits offerings, including the Jawnt Pass and partner programs like SEPTA Key Advantage in Philadelphia. Jawnt has been recognized for its work locally as a winner of the 2024 Technical.ly ReaLIST award , as well as nationally in the 2024 Stevie Awards for Great Employers , in which Jawnt won Gold in the HR Tech Solutions Provider category.

Anyone interested in exploring the findings further can download the report here . Jawnt will also host a webinar on Wednesday, Aug 28 at 3pm EDT to review the report and answer participant questions — you can register for the webinar here .

