Jawnt unveils industry-first mapping tool for commuter benefits

With Jawnt Maps, HR and transportation leaders can overlay data from their commuter benefits program with information from the Transit app and Walk Score.

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Transportation technology company Jawnt has released an innovative mapping tool, Jawnt Maps , that helps HR and transportation leaders measure and improve their organization's commuter benefits program. The tool is a first of its kind for commuter benefits administrators, offering enterprises unparalleled insights into their benefits usage.

Jawnt partnered with industry leaders Transit and Walk Score to bring together three previously unconnected data sources into the Jawnt Maps tool:

A national view of Jawnt Maps.

Commuter benefits enrollment data: Whether it's the local transit system, bikeshare, or parking, Jawnt knows which benefits are being used and by which employees. Organization locations: Jawnt Maps visualizes commuting patterns across all types of organizations – from a campus with employees across dozens of buildings to a national franchise with hundreds of locations. Transportation infrastructure: From public bus and rail lines to an organization's own parking garages and shuttles, Jawnt Maps illustrates how nearby transportation systems can better serve a team.

"Commuter benefits programs have the potential to transform the well-being of our commuters and our environment, but only if administrators are equipped with the right tools," said Jawnt CEO Jeff Stade. "Jawnt Maps is just one of the many ways we're working to modernize the commuter benefits space, and we're excited about how our clients are using data to get more transportation to more people."

"At Transit , our mission is to make life better without a car. Employers have a huge role to play in making it simple for their employees to get to work, and Jawnt Maps makes it easy for them to take charge," said Transit Chief Business Officer David Block-Schachter. "Transit's API allows Jawnt to bring our industry-leading real-time information about public transit directly into its platform, then pair it with employer commuter benefits data. This powerful combo makes a real difference for Jawnt's clients, and helps even more people to commute without a car."

Jawnt Maps is the latest product from the growing technology company, which serves riders throughout the country through its modern suite of solutions. In February, Jawnt unveiled the Jawnt Pass , a physical and digital commuter debit card that allows employees to use pre-tax dollars for transit or parking expenses, anywhere in the U.S. Jawnt has become a proven resource for organizations of all sizes across dozens of industries, especially hospitals, universities, corporate enterprises, and local governments, including the City of Philadelphia.

In an effort to expand universal access to sustainable transportation, Jawnt has bundled the Jawnt Maps product into its existing platform for organizations. Current Jawnt users reach out to your account manager to activate Jawnt Maps. Organizations not using Jawnt for benefit administration can also make use of many of Jawnt Maps' features now — reach out [email protected] to share your organization's commuter story and get your employees moving.

To learn more about Jawnt Maps, visit jawntpass.com . Jawnt will also host a webinar on Wednesday, Nov. 20 to illustrate the use cases of Jawnt Maps — register here !

About Jawnt

Jawnt works with organizations to provide their members with access to transportation. Jawnt offers a suite of products, including the Jawnt Pass, a mobile-first commuter debit card, and direct integrations with transit and transportation providers. Jawnt's goal is for everyone to have access to the transportation they need, and to encourage public transit and active transportation whenever possible. To learn more, visit jawntpass.com .

For all media requests and inquiries, please contact:

Kristin Musulin, Jawnt

[email protected]

SOURCE Jawnt