Jax Beach Festivals Announces 2020 Festival Season Dates

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla., Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Music fans can start making plans for the four 2020 festivals at Jacksonville Beach. Sam Veal, Executive Director of Jax Beach Festivals , today announced the dates for:

The 8th annual Community First Seawalk Music Festival: February 22nd & 23rd

The Sweet Life Contemporary Christian Music Festival: March 7th

The 30th annual Springing the Blues Festival: April 3rd– 5th

The 2nd annual CSI Country Music Festival: June 13th

"We have planned another phenomenal music experience this festival season, " said Veal. "We're also excited to be providing an even better fan experience with our partner, Airstream Ventures." Airstream will be creating a Beach Bay VIP enhanced festival experience for guests, in addition to the existing VIP perks popular with our fans.

Jax Beach Festivals welcomes the following festival sponsors for its 2020 season:

Claude Nolan Cadillac Brett Hastings Law AARP





CSI Companies Vida Del Louie Sawgrass Asset Management





Miller Lite White Claw Community First Credit Union





Cecil W. & Powell Company Strikhedonia Mojos Kitchen





Ponte Vedra Golf Carts AVL Production iHeart Media







Stitches and Screens



While the festivals are free events, those wishing to enhance their festival experience in the AARP VIP area with stagefront arm chairs, air conditioned bathrooms, backstage catering with the artists, and craft beers, can purchase VIP passes online at https://www.jaxbeachfestivals.com/

For updates on the 2020 festivals, visit www.Jaxbeachfestivals.com.

