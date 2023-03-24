Jax Beach Festivals announces lineup for 31st Annual Springing the Blues Festival

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla., March 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sam Veal, executive director of Jax Beach Festivals , today announced the artist lineup for the Springing the Blues Festival , scheduled for March 31, April 1 and 2 2023.

"We promised another great experience this year for our loyal fans, and I believe this lineup will more than deliver," said Veal. "Every year we work to bring a collection of blues artists who reflect the range of the blues in style, format and sound."

Springing The Blues Festival Lineup

"Fans can expect a scintillating and sensational weekend, with scorching guitar riffs and searing fills," said Mo' Blues Stage Producer Terry Dixon. "I feel this may be the best lineup in our 31 years."

The first night of the 2023 festival opens with Delta Generators, followed by Kat Riggins bluesy songstress with a hip-hop heartbeat and a rock star flair. She is followed by JP Soars' Gypsy Blue Revue Ft. Anne Harris, and Albert Cummings will be raising the roof as Friday night's headliner.

Saturday's artists include Street Preacher, who will belt out the National Anthem as the Mayport Navy Honor Guard presents the Colors, a long time STB tradition, followed by the Woody and the Peckers, The Gabe Stillman Band, Eddie 9 Volt, Vanessa Collier, Bywater Call, Robbin Kapsalis and the Vintage #18, and Grammy nominated Victor Wainwright and the Train will close things out as Saturday Night's Headlining Act!

Sunday's fans will see Smokestack, Alex Lopez and the Xpress, EG Kight, Shaw Davis & the Black Ties, The Chris O'Leary Band, and Selwyn Birchwood will close out the 31st edition of Springing the Blues with his magical blues mojo'

For the complete performance schedule and VIP purchase, visit Springingtheblues.com.

The free, three-day festival is held at the Oceanfront Seawalk Pavilion in Jacksonville Beach and features two stages, an interactive Kids Area, Ferris Wheel, epic creative vendor area, and Fabulous Foodies food court.

For updates on the 2023 festival, visit SpringingtheBlues.com or follow Springing the Blues on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram (@springingtheblues).

