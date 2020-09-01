JAXJOX Debuts All-in-One, Connected InteractiveStudio™

Elevated in its design, the JAXJOX InteractiveStudio is a freestanding system that is half the size of a bike, and a third of a treadmill. It includes a 43" touchscreen TV that rotates horizontally, vertically and tilts 15 degrees for floor exercises, as well as four connected JAXJOX products, replacing the need of 6 kettlebells and 15 dumbbells. Specific items include:

KettlebellConnect™ 2.0 |Six-in-one digital, adjustable kettlebell ranging from 12-42 pounds (an update to the original KettlebellConnect that launched in 2019)

|Six-in-one digital, adjustable kettlebell ranging from 12-42 pounds (an update to the original KettlebellConnect that launched in 2019) DumbbellConnect |First-ever digital dumbbell set offering adjustable weights from 8-50 pounds

|First-ever digital dumbbell set offering adjustable weights from 8-50 pounds Foam RollerConnect |Digital vibrating roller with 5 intensity zones

|Digital vibrating roller with 5 intensity zones Push UpConnect | Digital push-up tool, with 4 varied hand positions to target different muscle groups, designed to correct position and stabilize wrists

Along with the InteractiveStudio components, the JAXJOX Studio membership gives users full access to live and on-demand classes led by JAXJOX trainers, providing a variety of workouts ranging from tutorials teaching proper technique to High Intensity Interval Training to yoga. The app offers performance tracking of the equipment, personalized, real-time data, multiple user options and a scientific-based, proprietary Fitness IQ, which calculates strength progression. The system accommodates multiple users so everyone in a household can benefit from the InteractiveStudio and JAXJOX programming. Further, the JAXJOX app is available by subscription to anyone who owns a piece of JAXJOX equipment.

"At JAXJOX, our goal is to give you the best gym experience you've ever had - all from your home. We've created a first-of-its-kind, connected fitness setup that works together to personalize your workouts, track your progress and support you in reaching your fitness goals," states Stephen Owusu, CEO & Founder of JAXJOX," We've achieved that with the InteractiveStudio™. We're delivering something that is a complete solution rather than just speaking to strength training or just speaking to cardio. We're fulfilling it all-in-one."

The JAXJOX InteractiveStudio has a compact design and differentiates itself from many of the other at-home-fitness systems by delivering variety and versatility. The all-in-one experience offers variety across an extensive range of strength, cardio and recovery workouts, preventing any boredom in users' fitness routines. The versatility of the adjustable connected equipment gives users the freedom to move, allowing them to remove the individual products to work out in a different location while staying connected and able to track their real-time data on the JAXJOX companion app. Additionally, each product available in the InteractiveStudio will also be sold separately, starting at $99 giving consumers flexibility to tailor their experience to their budget and fitness needs.

The JAXJOX InteractiveStudio is available for pre-order starting September 1, 2020 at JAXJOX.com and retails for $2,199. Financing options are available from Affirm for as low as $60/month. The InteractiveStudio will officially launch in November, ahead of the holidays, at JAXJOX.com and with exclusive retail partner, Best Buy. Users will be able to fully experience the InteractiveStudio with the Studio Subscription, which is $39.99/month.

The KettlebellConnect 2.0 and DumbbellConnect are available at JAXJOX.com as of today, September 1st. Various JAXJOX products will also be available at select Apple store locations and on Apple.com

About JAXJOX:

JAXJOX is a global fitness company revolutionizing the health and wellness industry through technology-enabled, connected at-home exercise equipment. JAXJOX creates compact, smart workout products with AI-powered performance tracking and a variety of live and on-demand classes for educational motivation, making it easy for consumers to reach wellness goals from the comfort of their home. JAXJOX provides an all-in-one, complete fitness experience.

To learn more about the brand, visit: www.JAXJOX.com

