JAXXON, The Leading Men's Jewelry Brand, Launches Their Highly Anticipated and Brand New Men's Pearl Collection

COSTA MESA, Calif., Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2017, JAXXON was founded as the solution to fill the whitespace for quality men's jewelry at an attainable price point. The brand strives to have a pulse on fashion and culture and sell timeless accessories for men, which led them to this highly anticipated product drop. This year has been innovative for men's accessories, with jewelry seen in both streetwear and on the runway. Whether on the street or in the stadium, men are choosing to sport different styles of chains to fit their tastes. Pearl necklaces for men bring an exciting flair to menswear and JAXXON has plans to lead the charge in this new category.

Pearls Essential set Pearls Collection

Josh Deemer, JAXXON CEO, said, "JAXXON always strives to be at the forefront of men's fashion with new styles to cater to all different types of customers. The Pearl Collection is something completely different, and we are excited to debut this new collection. As the last product drop of the year, this release holds a lot of excitement, just in time for the holidays."

This is the brand's first time introducing pearls to their men's jewelry collection, including six new products and a limited edition gift set, available in both gold and silver. JAXXON has reimagined their best-selling Cuban Link Chain and added over 35 pearls for an innovative design that melds both jewelry styles. For the classic pearl necklace look, the Pearl Rondelle Necklace and Bracelet will be released together as a lighter-weight alternative to the Cuban Link Pearl Necklace. This flexible and durable style is perfect for those with an active lifestyle or those who favor comfortability in their jewelry.

JAXXON prides itself on quality and is the most trusted men's jewelry brand worn by some of the biggest athletes, celebrities, and influencers. "Just like any other products we've developed at JAXXON, we designed these pieces to reflect our take and feel on pearls and create a collection around that. Our collection can be seen on top athletes, including Joc Pederson, Odell Beckham Jr., Ryan Sheckler, Julian Araujo, Cody Bellinger, and Joey Gallo," said Bear Digidio of JAXXON.

In the last five years, JAXXON has risen to the top of the men's jewelry category and is one of the leaders in the world of DTC brands. The brand works at an incredible pace, and the growth is evident. The brand is constantly introducing new product designs and collaborates with some of the biggest talents in the industry. With a full lineup of new products and special events planned for next year, JAXXON is a brand to watch.

JAXXON's Pearl Collection is launching on Monday, December 12th, 2022, exclusively on jaxxon.com.

For more information, visit: www.jaxxon.com

Media Contact:

VP of Marketing- Peter Bacon

213-663-1585

[email protected]

JAXXON is an online men's jewelry brand focused on selling luxurious jewelry without unnecessary markups and remains trustworthy with over 20,000 5-star reviews. JAXXON represents our persona as a community. An ambitious group of go-getters who strive to develop and showcase the best version of themselves and inspire others to do the same.

SOURCE JAXXON