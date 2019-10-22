Jay Altizer Promoted to Global President of GES

"Jay's focus on putting clients first and his approach to helping them to create unique, impactful experiences that drive results makes him ideal to lead GES globally," said Steve Moster, president and chief executive officer of Viad. "Bringing North America, the UK, Europe and the Middle East under Jay's leadership will provide a consistent experience for our global clients."

"I'm honored to have the opportunity to lead GES globally as we continue to create meaningful and memorable experiences for our clients," said Altizer. "We're listening to our clients and striving to be their partner of choice – locally and globally. From strategic insight to cutting–edge creative and flawless execution, we are firmly committed to helping our clients' build their brands."

GES also announced the addition of Ian Dunhill, for the newly created role of executive vice president of finance, reporting to Altizer. Dunhill is an experienced global financial executive with a record of accomplishment in providing exceptional value in driving strategy and operating performance across all aspects of a business. Dunhill joins GES from Gold's Gym International where he was the chief financial officer. Prior experiences include CFO at ASSA ABLOY Hospitality, Vice President of Finance at MoneyGram International and Divisional CFO at Almirall, a global pharmaceutical company.

"Ian brings extensive financial expertise which has led to many successful simplification and process improvement initiatives within several finance functions," said Altizer. "He has extensive knowledge in international finance and business expertise in numerous industry sectors including public and private companies."

Altizer holds an MBA from the Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth, and both a Bachelor of Science in Management Science and a Bachelor of Science in Management from Virginia Tech. Altizer's experience includes successfully leading teams at Dean Foods, PepsiCo, and Bain & Company. Dunhill earned a Bachelor of Commerce, Business Studies & Accounting from the University of Edinburgh in Scotland and is a Chartered Accountant from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Scotland.

GES, a Viad Corp (NYSE: VVI) company, is a global, full-service provider for live events, producing corporate events, exhibitions, conferences, congresses, exhibits and entertainment experiences. GES provides a wide range of services, including official show services, audio visual, cutting-edge creative and design, marketing and measurement services, and event accommodations – all with an unrivaled global reach. GES partners with leading shows and brands, including Pfizer, Merck, Bell, Philips Lighting, Spring Fair, CPHi, ADIPEC, MAGIC, CONEXPO-CON/AGG and IFPE, and Canadian International Auto Show. GES' National Servicenter® has been recognized with certification under the J.D. Power and Associates Certified Call Center Program℠ for the past 11 years, and for the 10th year in a row, Ad Age has named GES as one of the Nation's Largest Experiential/Event Marketing Agency Networks. For more information visit www.ges.com.

