Jay Byers Elected To Lead Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives Board

GREATER DES MOINES, Iowa, July 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jay Byers, CEO of the Greater Des Moines Partnership, has been elected to lead the Board of Directors for the Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives (ACCE), an Alexandria, Va.-based association of more than 9,000 professionals who work for and with more than 1,300 Chambers of Commerce. Members of ACCE's Board of Directors represent more than 50 organizations, including many of the world's largest and most influential regional chambers of commerce.

Byers' current term on the Board began in 2016 after having served from 2012 – 2015. He will serve as the Board's Chair-Elect from now through July 13, 2020, and then take over as Board Chair until July 2021. Byers will formally take over as Chair during the 2020 ACCE Annual Convention in Dallas, Texas.

"ACCE plays a critical role in our industry to help Chambers throughout the country and world grow and better serve their communities," Byers said. "I look forward to leading the Board and continuing to learn from others to ensure The Partnership is a best-in-class organization and maximize DSM USA's momentum."

The mission of ACCE is to support and develop Chamber professionals to lead businesses and their communities. ACCE identifies and analyzes trends affecting communities, shares best practices, and develops benchmarking studies, in addition to providing other tools to help Chamber leaders manage and improve operations at their organization.

About the Greater Des Moines Partnership

The Greater Des Moines Partnership is the economic and community development organization that serves Greater Des Moines (DSM), Iowa. Together with 24 Affiliate Chambers of Commerce, more than 6,400 Regional Business Members and more than 340 Investors, The Partnership drives economic growth with one voice, one mission and as one region. Through innovation, strategic planning and global collaboration, The Partnership grows opportunity, helps create jobs and promotes DSM as the best place to build a business, a career and a future. Learn more at DSMpartnership.com.

About ACCE

Established in 1914, ACCE is an association of 9,000 leaders from 1,300 chambers of commerce, including 93 of the top 100 U.S. metro areas. The combined membership of ACCE chambers is close to one million businesses. Chamber leaders look to ACCE for best practices, networks and new ideas that will help them advance the interests of their communities. ACCE recommends successful programs and strategies, and identifies trends, partners and business models that show promise. For more information, visit www.ACCE.org.

