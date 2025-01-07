Jay Choate Joins Total-Western as Large Projects Operations Director

PARAMOUNT, Calif., Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Total-Western is excited to announce the addition of Jay Choate as Large Projects Operations Director, a significant milestone in the company's continued growth and commitment to excellence in large project delivery. With over 30 years of experience in the industrial construction industry, Jay's leadership reflects Total-Western's dedication to expanding its capabilities and attracting top-tier talent to our Large Projects Organization.

Jay Choate, Large Projects

Jay Choate joins Total-Western with a distinguished career defined by innovation, strategic vision, and a relentless pursuit of operational excellence. His expertise in project management, constructability, logistics, and client relations has set the standard for delivering complex and high-stakes capital projects. His proven track record includes pioneering industry innovations, such as the Coke Derrick Bottom Lift method, and leading major projects like the $627 million SAGD (Steam Assisted Gravity Drain) initiative in Canada, achieving remarkable results.

Jay's addition to our team signals Total-Western's ongoing transformation as a leader in the energy and industrial sectors. His leadership will be instrumental in shaping the future of our Large Projects Organization, driving high-quality solutions for our clients while fostering a culture of growth, innovation, and teamwork.

"At Total-Western, we always seek talented individuals to join our growing team. We pride ourselves on being an organization that thrives on innovation, expertise, and the ability to deliver exceptional results," said Payman Farrokhyar, President at Total-Western. "Jay Choate exemplifies these values. His depth of experience and leadership will not only enhance our capabilities but also attract like-minded professionals eager to contribute to the exciting trajectory of our Large Projects Organization."

"This is a dynamic time in the engineering and construction industry. Total-Western is well poisoned to capitalize on growth momentum in 2025 and beyond. I am very pleased to join this talented executive and management team," said Jay Choate, Large Projects Operations Director at Total-Western.

This strategic growth underscores our commitment to creating a world-class team dedicated to executing capital projects precisely and efficiently. We are actively seeking talented individuals to join us in this journey. Whether you're a seasoned professional or an emerging leader in the construction and energy industries, Total-Western offers a dynamic environment where innovation and excellence are the foundation of success.

About Total-Western

With over 41-50 years of experience, Total-Western provides Engineering, Construction, Operations, and Maintenance to the industrial sector. Our focus and dedication to our core values of Safety, Operational Excellence, Teamwork, and Creativity make us a trusted partner for a wide range of services to our clients across the United States. Join us as we continue to grow and redefine excellence in the industry.

