Jay Denton, Aaron Kellim, and Faith Richards of Endure Studios Featured in Shoutout LA and Hollywood Digest Magazines

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 26th, Shoutout LA published a spotlight article on Jay Denton, his journey as a songwriter, producer, artist, and the founding of ENDURE Studios. Coming on the heels of Hollywood Digest's article on Denton and his latest single, "The Reckoning," ENDURE Studios is swiftly making its mark on the LA music scene, and gaining traction locally.

Aaron Kellim and Faith Richards were also written up in the Hollywood Digest with a focus on their duet, "Before We're Leaving Here". Touching on both their individual artist careers and the process of collaborating at ENDURE Studios, Garth Thomas discusses the way that Kellim and Richards' artistry blends beautifully both lyrically and vocally.

Faith Richards also opened the month with the release of her new single, "Same Language" , on July 2nd - written and produced by Richards and Denton, while Aaron Kellim closed the month on July 30th with his new single, "moon" - written by Kellim, Denton, and Brittany Bookout, and produced by John Coggins of Soundwall Studios.

Jessie Pitts and MIA MOR, alumni of Team Blake and Team Adam on NBC's The Voice, also released a cover of "Tequila" on July 23rd - recorded and produced by Denton at the studio.

In addition to music publications, Denton and ENDURE Studios were also featured in business startup publication, Superb Crew - which focuses on the unique elements of the company and its innovation within the broader music industry.

For more information about ENDURE Studios, Jay Denton, and the other ENDURE Studios' artists, visit endurestudios.com, jaydenton.com, or reach Denton at [email protected]

