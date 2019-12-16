Jay Dubya - 55 Hardcover/Paperback Books in 8 Genres

HAMMONTON, N.J., Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jay Dubya is author John Wiessner's pen name and a corruption of his initials, J.W. Two popular Jay Dubya detective story fiction books are Prime-Time Crime Time (583 Pages, 35 stories) and The FBI Inspector (390 Pages, 25 stories), where fictional FBI Inspector Joe Giralo and his three trusty agents use "Ratiocination" to solve perplexing crimes-in-progress.

The FBI Inspector (390 Pages) is a collection of 25 stories where FBI Inspector Joe Giralo and his three trusty agents use Ratiocination to solve puzzling crimes.

John's books include an Action-Adventure trilogy of exciting novels, Black Leather and Blue Denim, The Great Teen Fruit War, A 1960 Novel and Frat Brats, A '60s Novel. Another novel is a humorous work titled Ron Coyote, Man of La Mangia, which is a parody of Miguel Cervantes's Don Quixote, published in 1605.

Another trilogy novel collection is the author's fantasy books Enchanta, Pot of Gold and Space Bugs, Earth Invasion. The Eighteen Story Gingerbread House is another popular work distributed throughout the world.

Some of Jay Dubya's sci-fi and paranormal story collections are the titles The Psychic Dimension, The Psychic Dimension, Part II, Suite 16, Snake Eyes and Boxcars, Snake Eyes and Boxcars Part II, Nine New Novellas, Nine New Novellas Part II, Nine New Novellas Part III, Nine New Novellas Part IV, Pieces of Eight, Pieces of Eight Part II, Pieces of Eight Part III, Pieces of Eight, Part IV, One Baker's Dozen and Two Baker's Dozen.

Jay Dubya's adult satire/parody books include the works Mauled Maimed Mangled Mutilated Mythology, PLOTS, Shakespeare Slammed Smeared Savaged & Slaughtered, Shakespeare: S S S & S Part II, Poe: Pelted Pounded Pummeled & Pulverized, O. Henry: Obscenely & Outrageously Obliterated, Hawthorne: Hazed Hooked Hammered & Hijacked, Twain: Tattered Trounced Tortured & Traumatized, London: Lashed Lacerated Lampooned & Lambasted, Hawthorne Hacked, Shakespeare Sacked & Thurber Thwacked, Fractured Frazzled Folk Fables & Fairy Farces, F F F F & F F Part II, and the parody trilogy The Wholly Book of Genesis, The Wholly Book of Exodus and The Wholly Book of Doo-Doo-Rot-on-Me, rounding-out the author's religious satire trilogy.

John's non-fiction books So Ya' Wanna' Be A Teacher, THEMES, First Person Stories and RAM: Random Articles and Manuscripts are also available at major internet buying portals.

For Christmas buying, choose from 55 Jay Dubya books at Walmart.com, at Barnes & Noble.com, at Books-a-Million and at Amazon.com in eight different genres. https://www.walmart.com/c/kp/jay-dubya

John Wiessner is a 34-year retired public school English teacher who lives with wife Joanne in Hammonton, NJ, and the couple has three grown sons.

Hawthorne Hacked, Shakespeare Sacked & Thurber Thwacked

Hawthorne Hacked, Shakespeare Sacked & Thurber Thwacked satirizes literary works of the three famous authors.

The FBI Inspector

The Great Teen Fruit War, A 1960 Novel

The Great Teen Fruit War novel (464 Pages) involves ongoing conflict between the sons of New Jersey blueberry farmers and their rivals, the sons of peach farmers.

