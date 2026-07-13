Jay Farner, Founder of Ronin Capital Partners, Makes Landmark Investment in Detroit City FC

Largest single investment in club history will help fuel AlumniFi Field, a generational development in Detroit; Farner joins DCFC Holdings Board of Directors.

DETROIT, July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Detroit City Football Club (DCFC) Holdings today announced that Jay Farner, founder and CEO of Ronin Capital Partners (Ronin), will be making the largest single investment in the club's history through Ronin Sports & Entertainment Group, the sports investment division of Ronin. The catalytic investment will help fuel the construction of AlumniFi Field, accelerate the club's transformational mixed-use development connecting Detroit's Corktown and Mexicantown neighborhoods, and support Detroit City FC's continued growth of the team. As part of the investment, Farner has joined the DCFC Holdings Board of Directors.

"Detroit's been a large part of my life for many decades, and I'm excited to support DCFC's growth here in our hometown," said Farner. "What the founders, supporters and ownership group has built is extraordinary: a passionate supporter culture, a deep connection to the community and a bold vision for the club's future. With the continued growth of the United Soccer League (USL) and an amazing permanent stadium on the horizon, Detroit City FC is uniquely positioned for success. We believe Ronin's vast experience in marketing, sports sponsorships and live events will help strengthen the club even more. At Ronin, we have a passion for athletics and for soccer with our COO, Nicole Vallianatos, being a former Division 1 soccer player. We are confident this passion, investment and long-term commitment will help to further secure Detroit City FC's future."

Ronin's investment comes at the most consequential moment in Detroit City FC's 14-year history. The club is advancing construction of AlumniFi Field, a forthcoming $150 million, 15,000-seat, soccer-specific stadium that will anchor a broader $200 million mixed-use development building on recent historic investments in the Corktown and Mexicantown neighborhoods. The development, unanimously approved by the Detroit City Council following a Community Benefits engagement process, will also include a 421-space parking garage and a 104-unit residential building with 76 affordable housing units.

Construction is on track for the stadium to open ahead of the 2028 USL Championship season — with nearly 6,000 seat deposits already secured — reflecting extraordinary demand from one of the most passionate supporter bases in North American soccer. The broader development is projected to create more than 1,030 construction jobs and over 140 permanent full-time positions while establishing a year-round destination for sports, entertainment and community events.

"As longtime residents of this neighborhood, we are profoundly grateful for the opportunity to bring this site back to life with a community-rooted stadium that will be the forever home for professional soccer in this region," said Sean Mann, CEO of Detroit City FC. "Jay's investment and belief in this project — and in Detroit — is exactly the kind of partnership that accelerates what we're building. He understands this city, has built something lasting here, and we're thrilled to have him at the table."

SOURCE Detroit City Football Club