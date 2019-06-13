Jay Feuerstein, "Top Trader of 2008," re-emerges as Trident Capital Management LLC

CHICAGO, June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jay Feuerstein, Futures Magazine "Top Trader" of 2008, has re-emerged as Trident Capital Management LLC, which touts a systematic, cutting edge, three-pronged investment approach steeped in fundamental underpinnings, rather than the traditional technical trend following strategy.

The Trident Strategy provides exposure to equities, fixed income, commodities, and foreign exchange through the futures markets. Feuerstein launched the Trident Futures Fund LP on June 3, 2019, with backing from two large Chicago based family offices, one of which has a storied history in the trading world.

The three prongs of the Trident approach include proprietary calculation of trading signals, risk management, and portfolio construction that provide uncorrelated and tightly risk-managed returns when compared with equity indices, CTA managers, and hedge funds. Also, the strategy has substantial exposure to financial markets, given that the new portfolio, like its predecessor, embeds Global Central Bank policy in its systems.

Mr. Feuerstein, a pioneer in futures, with over 30 years of experience, traded landmark positions in complex portfolio engineering trades from 1985 to 2001, most notably constructing the Euro-Dollar hedge on the RJR Nabisco deal. Feuerstein's first investment firm, Xenon Capital Management, was seeded in 2001 by Goldman Sachs Asset Management and grew to over $1 billion in AUM when it was sold to a publicly traded asset manager in 2016.

