Jay Gatsby Takes Issue with New Podcast

Funding, in part, is provided by the Greater Columbus Arts Council, the Columbus City Council, and Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther. But most of the support for this work comes from patrons of the Columbus Civic Theater. To join their haloed ranks, go to columbuscivic.org/angels.html, as the Civic depends on donations to continue their work.

About the Columbus Civic Theater

A little Civic history will explain a lot. The Columbus Civic Theater performed live theater for over eleven years in a facility they renovated themselves. 94 productions were mounted there and they grew a loyal following. (Publicity photos representing these shows may be viewed at columbuscivic.org/civic-history.html.) Then the pandemic hit. Without audiences, the income disappeared, and the company was forced to shutter the theater. That year, the actors recorded their annual production of Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol and posted it on their website as a podcast radio play. It was received with great enthusiasm, and the struggling company saw it as an opportunity to continue to make more. See and hear more by visiting columbuscivic.org.

Media Contact:

Callie Pechacek

[email protected]

SOURCE The Columbus Civic Theater