Jay Hussey, Ben Dewar, and Tara Ryan join NU Advisory Partners

NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NU Advisory Partners ("NU"), an innovative, retained executive search and advisory firm, announced today that three highly experienced executive recruiters have joined the firm:

Jay Hussey joins as a Partner who will focus on C-level executive searches for public and private capital-backed companies in the media, technology, and data/analytic services industries. Most recently, he was President of Global Search at SRI, a search and talent consultancy focused on media and entertainment, sports, fashion, and sporting goods sectors.

joins as a Partner and will lead searches across the executive functions, with a specialization in human resources, talent and legal searches. Previously, he was a Partner with True Search, where he built and led the People, Talent, and Legal Practice. Tara Ryan joins as an Associate Partner and will focus her time on C-suite searches for high-growth private equity-backed and public companies. She was most recently a Principal at True Search in the firm's Go-to-Market and EdTech practices.

The new additions add even more depth and industry knowledge to NU's leadership team. NU's mission is to reinvent the executive search industry with the highest quality services, sophisticated use of technology and AI, reimagined processes, and a creative approach to solving difficult problems.

"We're excited that Ben, Jay, and Tara, three highly respected professionals in the executive search industry, have joined our quest to be as driven, creative, and nimble as the organizations we serve," said Nada Usina, the firm's CEO and Co-founder. "They exemplify everything we stand for, believe in what we are building from a tech and AI perspective, and know their industries inside and out. They turn up amazing candidates in unexpected places and are leaning in to the chance to bring the most modern perspective to clients with the use of AI."

NU Advisory Partners was founded in 2023 by Nada Usina, Meredith Rosenberg, Mar Hernandez, and Libby Naumes, who have decades of experience at major search firms recruiting senior executives and board members for prominent organizations. The firm has already established itself as a leader in retained executive search, having completed searches for the world's top organizations, whether public or private equity-backed.

For more information on NU Advisory Partners, visit the firm's website or contact at [email protected] .

About NU Advisory Partners

NU Advisory Partners is a rapidly growing retained executive search and advisory firm focused on senior executive, operating, and board positions. We have the best executive search consultants and use technology, data, and AI to help advise forward-thinking businesses in solving their toughest executive leadership challenges.

About Jay Hussey

Jay is a Partner specializing in CEO and C-level executive searches for public, private equity-backed, and growth-stage companies. Jay brings extensive domain expertise in enterprise technology, media & content, and data & analytics services. He has spent more than 20 years in executive search, most recently as the President of Global Search at SRI, a search and talent consultancy. Before that, he spent more than 15 years in marketing, including as President of the West Coast division of Digitas, a digital development and marketing agency. He has a BA in philosophy from Colgate University and an MBA from Northwestern University-Kellogg School of Management. He is based in Boston, MA.

About Ben Dewar

Ben is a Partner at NU Advisory Partners specializing in senior leadership roles, with a focus on human resources, legal, and talent searches. Prior to NU, and over a two-decade search career, Ben built leadership teams across industries and asset classes with a focus on clients in the technology, consumer, financial services, and healthcare sectors. Ben spent nearly 10 years at True Search, where he built and led the firm's People, Talent, and Legal Practice. He specialized in CPO and CLO searches for growing businesses across tech and consumer sectors, especially recruiting investment, talent, and legal professionals into investment firms. Prior to his search career, Ben practiced corporate law with Simpson Thacher & Bartlett and with Davis & Gilbert. He has a BA in philosophy from Vanderbilt University and a JD from UC Berkeley Law School. He is based in San Francisco, CA.

About Tara Ryan

Tara is an Associate Partner at NU Advisory Partners specializing in C-suite placements for high-growth venture, private equity-backed, and public technology companies. Prior to NU, Tara was a Principal in the Go-to-Market and EdTech practices at True Search. Before True, she worked at Swing Education, a tech-enabled marketplace, where she played a key role in driving strategy and business development. Tara earned her BA in history from Boston College. She is based in Boston, MA.

