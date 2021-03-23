Jay Leno Joins True Influence® and AI Industry Leaders from Google, Microsoft, Forrester, SAP, Live Earth, and the IEEE at Virtual Summit

PRINCETON, N.J., March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- True Influence®, the technology leader of intent-based sales and marketing solutions, today announced the second in a series of quarterly summits, the 2021 True Influence Summit – Accelerating Revenue Through Artificial Intelligence. This virtual Summit will address the true learnings and use cases that enable machine learning to turn B2B data, marketing and sales into a revenue machine.

With Artificial Intelligence (AI) already revolutionizing aspects of our daily lives, there is no doubt that machine learning is redefining B2B marketing, sales and data. True Influence is bringing together some of the best minds in AI to share case studies and explore the future of AI in B2B.

The half-day virtual Summit is being held Wednesday, April 14, 2021 from 12:00pm - 2:30pm (EST). The featured speakers will address multiple topics. See below for more details:

Entertainment:

Jay Leno – comedian and television personality

Jay will be answering audience questions during a live Q&A

Key Takeaways:

Brian Giese, CEO, True Influence

Brian will give the opening and closing remarks for the Summit where he will address how machine learning can turn B2B data, marketing, and sales into revenue.

Practical Uses of AI in B2B Panel Discussion + Live Q&A

John C. Havens, IEEE Global Initiative on AI Ethics, Executive Director

Laurence Moroney, Google, AI Advocacy Lead, Harvard EdX Instructor and Host of TensorFlow YouTube Channel

Jaime Perena, Microsoft, Director of Marketing & Strategy - Enterprise AI

This panel will discuss hidden or lesser-known applications of AI in B2B marketing to drive engagement. We'll look at where B2B CEOs should invest in AI this year and how to avoid the "shiny new toy syndrome." Lastly, we'll discuss ethics in AI and responsible marketing automation, looking at how to ensure your marketing is accurate, inclusive, valuable, and privacy-preserving.

Fireside Chat with Forrester + Live Q&A

Kerry Cunningham, Forrester Research, VP, Principal Analyst

RK Maniyani, True Influence, CTO

This fireside chat will address future trends in AI that drive demand generation programs. We will look at how AI connects with martech, marketing operations, and data, now and in the future. This chat will also address how third-party cookies are on the way out and what will take its place.

Customer Case Studies: How AI Delivers Relevance + Live Q&A

Nick Robinson, SAP North America, Head of Digital Marketing

Craig Johnston, Live Earth, Business Operations & Sales Leader

This panel will look at real-world examples of how AI gives brands new tools to reach and engage buyers. We'll discuss how AI helps brands activate, engage, and optimize across the funnel. These leaders will give specific examples of how AI helps B2B brands close the deal.

To attend the 2021 True Influence Summit, click here for online Press Registration, and here for General Registration.

About True Influence: Founded in 2008, True Influence helps you grow your business with actionable intent data. We expertly leverage data, technology, and content to drive high-impact marketing campaigns and share detailed results and insights to help you win new business. True Influence generates revenue across multiple industries, promoting brands and products from successful global companies that include well-established blue-chip brands like IBM, Microsoft, and Cisco. Our innovation earned us numerous industry awards including the 2019 and 2020 MarTech Breakthrough Award for Best Influencer Marketing Management Platform, 2020 Business Intelligence Group BIG Award for Business for Company of the Year, 2020 CIO Applications Award for Top MarTech Solution Providers, 2019 B2B Innovator Awards for C-Suite Strategy and People's Choice, and 2019 RELE Award for Sales Enablement. For more information visit True Influence online at https://trueinfluence.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn or Twitter.

Media Contacts:

MarissaJabczenski

[email protected]

Jennifer Jones-Mitchell

[email protected]

SOURCE True Influence

Related Links

http://www.trueinfluence.com

