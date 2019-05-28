Jay Luchs, LA's Top Commercial Real Estate Broker, Explains How He Became the Broker to Beat in LA on "IARP | Journey to the Top"

LOS ANGELES, May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- International Association of Real Estate Professionals' (IARP) global interview campaign, Journey to the Top , takes an in-depth look at some of the top real estate professionals across the world. The series of interviews highlight some of the top professionals' success stories, struggles, best advice, and ultimately, their journey to the top of the real estate industry. CEO and Founder of IARP, Matt Proman , explains, "We maintain our absolute commitment to our members' relationships and growth, integrity, and success. Journey to the Top is just another way to provide an excellent source of advice and inspiration from the top real estate agents across the globe". A new agent will be featured each week during this interview campaign. This week along this global campaign trail is in Los Angeles, California with commercial real estate powerhouse Jay Luchs of Newmark Knight Frank .

Commercial Real Estate Broker, Jay Luchs. (Photo by: Kaylin Mae Sigal)

Jay is currently the Vice Chairman at Newmark Knight Frank's Century City office in Los Angeles and is a leading national retail expert with a focus on representing runway's finest fashion and luxury brands in finding their retail stores and office headquarters. He has had an unprecedented successful career with $4 billion + in career sales. "The real change in my career was going after Rodeo Drive. I remember I went through a book with 250 names that were all Italian brands in Italy. I somehow called all of them asking if they wanted a property for lease on Rodeo. I really don't know how I had the time to do that, but I called and got to that one tenant who came and took the space that day". From that point, Jay started bringing more brands to these spaces that had been vacant for a while; at the time, he wasn't sure if it would last. He certainly didn't think it was going to keep happening. Fortunately, he was wrong, however, because since then he's leased 45 to 50 properties on the street. He's been so successful that he's "Now at a point where we probably leased and sold ourselves out of the street," he explains. To read his full interview with IARP, and to watch the digital version, you can visit the blog post here: www.iarp.com/jay-luchs

