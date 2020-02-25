Jay M. Goffman To Receive The 2020 M&A Advisor Lifetime Achievement Award

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The M&A Advisor is proud to announce that Jay M. Goffman is the recipient of the 2020 M&A Advisor Lifetime Achievement Award. Mr. Goffman is to be honored for his significant contribution to the bankruptcy and restructuring industry at the 14th Annual Turnaround Awards Gala on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at The Colony Hotel in Palm Beach, FL.

After a distinguished 37 year legal career, Mr. Goffman will retire from Skadden on February 29, 2020 to become Vice-Chairman, Global Advisory at Rothschild & Co. For the past 37 years, he has been one of the leading restructuring attorneys in the world. As the global leader of Skadden's Corporate Restructuring Group, Mr. Goffman has been honored with numerous awards including being named as one of the Decade's Most Influential Lawyers by the National Law Journal and as Dealmaker of the Year by the American Lawyer. Recognized as a "Pioneer of Prepacks," Mr. Goffman has led numerous record-setting and highly successful prepacks including Memorex Telex, CEDC, Globix, Grove, Harvest Foods, MGM Studios, NTL, the 6 Day prepack for Roust, and the one day prepack for Bluebird Bus Company. Some of the highly successful out-of-court restructurings/recapitalizations led by Mr. Goffman include those of America West Airlines, Centro Properties Group, DS Waters, Everest Capital, Evergreen International Aviation, Globalstar, Intrawest Resorts, Ion Media, the Portland Trailblazers, RREEF, Offshore Logistics, Travelport, Torm, Triumph Group (Vought Industries) and Westwood One. Mr. Goffman also played a leading role in Charter Communications' prearranged restructuring, representing Paul Allen as the owner.



"We are excited to present Jay M. Goffman with the 2020 M&A Advisor Lifetime Achievement Award," said Roger Aguinaldo, Founder of The M&A Advisor. "We've been presenting Lifetime Achievement Awards to Distressed Investing, Turnaround, and M&A professionals for over 20 years. Throughout his 37-year career, Jay has demonstrated his unwavering commitment to innovative and consistent performance at the highest level. The industry has unquestionably been the beneficiary of Jay's efforts."

Mr. Goffman is a fellow of the American College of Bankruptcy. He also serves on the Board of Directors, the Executive Committee of the Board and the International Restructuring Committee of the American Bankruptcy Institute and is a member of numerous other restructuring and philanthropic organizations.

With the presentation of the 2020 M&A Advisor Lifetime Achievement Award, Mr. Goffman joins a notable and exclusive community of industry leaders who have preceded him as lifetime and leadership award winners, including Wilbur L. Ross, Jack Butler, Ceasar Anquillare, Robert "Steve" Miller, Peter Kaufman, Harvey R. Miller, Paul Singerman, Henry Miller, J. Scott Victor, Timothy Coleman, Corinne Ball, Barry Ridings, Tom Lauria, Randall Eisenberg, Kevin J. Carey, Van Conway, Sheila Smith, Samuel J. Gerdano, James H.M. Sprayregen, Keith Maib, John Bolduc, Patrick O'Keefe, Richard D. Parsons, Jim Murrin, Lorie Beers, James E. Abbott, and Steven H. Goldberg, among others.

