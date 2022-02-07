Jay Maciorowski of Lookout Named 2022 CRN Channel Chief

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lookout, Inc. , the leader in endpoint-to-cloud security, today announced that CRN , a brand of The Channel Company , has named Jay Maciorowski, Head of Americas Channel Sales at Lookout, to its 2022 Channel Chiefs list. CRN's annual Channel Chiefs project identifies top IT channel vendor executives who continually demonstrate expertise, influence and innovation in channel leadership.

A panel of CRN editors selected the honorees for their channel dedication, industry stature and accomplishments as channel advocates. The 2022 Channel Chiefs are influential leaders who continue to shape the IT channel with innovative strategies, programs and partnerships.

Maciorowski has spent the last 20 years in networking and security sales, holding roles in direct sales, channel sales, and sales leadership for organizations ranging from small-scale startups to Fortune 500 companies. During his time at Lookout he has restructured the Lookout channel organization, building out regional segments and channel engineering teams and taking a hands-on approach to creating cross-functional alignment. His leadership has led to the onboarding of numerous strategic VARs resulting in a 10x increase in partner involvement.

In 2021, Lookout unveiled a new global channel program to meet the growing demand for integrated endpoint-to-cloud security. In response to the mass digital transformation and evolved needs of the threat landscape, Lookout's program is uniquely positioned to tackle the security challenges of the day including the proliferation of remote users, the adoption of cloud applications and data transitioning out of the corporate data center into the cloud. Lookout's partners also now benefit from the Lookout Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) solution , which allows organizations to accelerate full-scope security and ultimately safeguard digital transformation.

"CRN's 2022 Channel Chiefs recognition is given exclusively to the foremost channel executives who consistently design, promote, and execute effective partner programs and strategies," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "We're thrilled to recognize the tireless work and unwavering commitment these honorees put into fostering outstanding business innovation and building strong partner programs to drive channel engagement and success."

"It's an honor to be recognized by CRN as a 2022 Channel Chief," said Maciorowski. "Lookout is committed to investing in our channel community, which is led by an all-star group of industry experts who hold channel integrity and partner success at the core of our program. I look forward to building on this momentum in 2022 and beyond."

Lookout has been named to CRN's Mobile 100 list in the Security and Device Management category for six consecutive years. The CRN Mobile 100 list is the go-to resource for solution providers looking for products from technology suppliers that best meet their mobility needs. To learn more about Lookout's program, visit our partner page .

CRN's 2022 Channel Chiefs list will be featured in the February 2022 issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/ChannelChiefs .

About Lookout

Lookout is an integrated endpoint-to-cloud security company. Our mission is to secure and empower our digital future in a privacy-focused world where mobility and cloud are essential to all we do for work and play. We enable consumers and employees to protect their data, and to securely stay connected without violating their privacy and trust. Lookout is trusted by millions of consumers, the largest enterprises and government agencies, and partners such as AT&T, Verizon, VMware, Vodafone, Microsoft, Google, and Apple. Headquartered in San Francisco, Lookout has offices in Amsterdam, Boston, London, Sydney, Tokyo, Toronto and Washington, D.C. To learn more, visit www.lookout.com and follow Lookout on its blog , LinkedIn , and Twitter .

Contact:

[email protected]

