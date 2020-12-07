Jay Matheny Elected Chairman Of Barkley Regional Airport Authority Board Chair During Critical New Terminal Expansion

The appointment comes after former chairman, George Bray, stepped down to prepare for his term as Mayor-Elect of the City of Paducah. This is a critical time for the airport as it held a groundbreaking in November to begin construction of a new passenger terminal. The multi-phase project with an overall estimated cost of $42 million is scheduled to be completed in 2023.

"I am extremely honored to be the new Chairman of the Barkley Regional Airport Authority Board of Directors. This is an exciting time at Barkley Regional Airport, and I believe the sky is the limit.

"Furthermore, I believe the new terminal project will be the catalyst to jumpstart a number of economic development opportunities, not just for the airport but also for our region as a whole. Thus, I am excited to be assuming my new leadership role on the airport board during the planning and design phases of the new terminal project, and I look forward to participating in all of the steps necessary to bring the new terminal project to fruition," Matheny said.

Currently, the airport offers United Express service with Bombardier CRJ-200 regional jet aircraft, twice daily to Chicago O'Hare Airport. Airport officials have stated that the new terminal will create opportunities to serve more customers with connecting flights becoming more common.

"Although this is an exciting time for Barkley Regional Airport because of the new terminal project and all of the opportunities it will bring, it's also a challenging time for all airports because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic," stated Matheny. "With that said, one of my goals for 2021 is to find potential new sources of sustainable revenue for the airport. I would also like to develop a means by which the airport could solicit input from the general public with regard to our current air service, as well as potential expansion of air service at Barkley Regional Airport. And, of course, I would like to continue what has been an ongoing dialogue about the expansion of air service at Barkley Regional Airport. I believe that, with a new terminal coming, the time to discuss expansion of air service at Barkley Regional Airport is now."

For more information about the Barkley Regional Airport Authority Board, the new passenger terminal or current flight schedules, visit Barkley Regional Airport Authority | Barkley Regional Airport.

ABOUT JAY MATHENY:

A partner at Denton Law Firm, Matheny is a member of the Kentucky Bar Association, the McCracken County Bar Association, and is licensed to practice before all state courts in Kentucky, the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Kentucky, and the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Kentucky. His primary practice areas include creditors' rights, landlord/tenant relations, workers' compensation defense, and general civil litigation. Jay resides in Mayfield, Kentucky with his wife Amanda and their son Grayson.

