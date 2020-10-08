Jay Mohr to Headline 19th Annual Comedy for a Cure® Fall Virtual Edition

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Tuberous Sclerosis Alliance (TS Alliance) announced Jay Mohr, comedian, actor and best-selling author, will headline its 19th Annual Comedy for a Cure® Fall Virtual Edition on Sunday, October 18 at 5 pm Pacific Time. The event brings together top comedians to raise funds for those impacted by the rare genetic disorder tuberous sclerosis complex (TSC), which affects more than 50,000 in the United States and 1 million worldwide. TSC causes tumors to form in vital organs and is the leading genetic cause of both autism and epilepsy.

This year's lineup includes headliner Jay Mohr with additional performances by Kira Soltanovich , Ben Gleib and Adam Ray . Mohr, who has been performing since he was 16 years old, is a comedian, actor and best-selling author. Comedy Central named him one of the 100 greatest stand-up comics of all time. The event will be emceed by long-time TS Alliance supporters Jim O'Heir from Parks and Recreation and Bless This Mess, Alex Skuby from King of Queens and comedian Craig Shoemaker.

For their outstanding commitment to combatting TSC, the TS Alliance will also honor The Carroll Family with the Courage in Leadership Award and Edina Kiss as a TSC Champion during the event.

Since its inception, Comedy for a Cure has raised nearly $5 million toward funding TSC research, providing support and information to anyone impacted by the disease and raising visibility of the disorder.

For more information and to purchase tickets online, visit comedyforacure.org.

Established in 1974, the Tuberous Sclerosis Alliance is an internationally recognized nonprofit dedicated to finding a cure for tuberous sclerosis complex while improving the lives of those affected. The organization accomplishes this by developing programs, support services and resource information; stimulating and sponsoring research; and creating and implementing public and professional education programs designed to heighten awareness of the disease. For more information, visit tsalliance.org or email [email protected].

Contact:

Jaye Isham

VP, Communications Strategy

301.562.9890 | [email protected]

SOURCE Tuberous Sclerosis Alliance

