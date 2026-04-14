Jay Moon Introduces Focus Metabolics, a Science-Driven Approach to Cellular Health and Metabolic Wellness

LOS ANGELES, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jay Moon, a leader in metabolic health, longevity, and cellular wellness, is introducing a new approach to optimizing health through his brand, Focus Metabolics. With more than 15 years of research and collaboration with physicians, scientists, and patients, Moon's professional expertise and personal experience advance the conversation around metabolic health.

Jay Moon Jay Moon

Focus Metabolics is a wellness platform that supports metabolic function at the cellular level through science-driven supplementation. Moon believes that longevity begins within the body's cells, emphasizing detoxification, reduced systemic inflammation, and a balanced gut microbiome as the key drivers of immune function, metabolic health, and overall vitality.

Prior to founding Focus Metabolics, Moon worked in the cannabis industry, developing alternative medicine products for patients with a range of conditions, including cancer. During this time, he faced his own health challenges after being warned of pre-diabetes, elevated BMI, and poor health markers. While making lifestyle changes and losing over 50 pounds, he discovered a lump in his chest and was diagnosed with male breast cancer.

After his diagnosis, Moon looked into non-traditional healing methods, researching early scientific theories and metabolic health principles. He studied cellular dysfunction, the role of parasites, and compounds like amygdalin, eventually developing a formulation designed for safe digestive delivery. After implementing these protocols alongside major lifestyle changes, Moon reports he was cancer-free within nine months, an experience that influenced his ongoing work in targeted supplementation.

Today, Focus Metabolics offers a growing portfolio of products, including Parasite Cleanse 150 and 500, Inflammation Recovery, Sleep Aid, and Cellular Support CBG. These formulations incorporate non-psychoactive cannabinoids such as CBG, CBDA, and CBN, compounds studied for their role in supporting the body's endocannabinoid system, which regulates inflammation, immune response, and homeostasis.

"Cellular health means taking responsibility for what you put into your body and understanding that everything begins at the cellular level," says Moon. "When cells function properly, the body can regulate inflammation, energy, and recovery more efficiently."

Unlike many supplements that target singular symptoms, Focus Metabolics recognizes the connected roles of metabolism, inflammation, gut health, and cellular communication. The brand hopes to empower individuals to take a proactive role in their health while providing practitioners with tools for metabolic optimization.

For more information, visit https://focusmetabolics.com/.

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SOURCE Jay Moon