Jay Owen the Featured Speaker for ING Virtual Conference

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla., May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Network of Golf , the golf industry's only media-based networking organization, announced that renowned business growth specialist Jay Owen will be speaking at its upcoming virtual spring conference.

The interactive conference, to be held over Zoom, will launch on May 24, 2021, at 3 p.m. ET and will include three different presentations. The opening will have a product demonstration by Rapsodo followed by the main event, Jay Owen's seminar on establishing a business and the utilization of marketing.

Jay Owen

"I love that ING is offering these types of opportunities to its members," said Owen. "Speaking with those who are actively seeking ways to grow their businesses is the best part of my job."

As the founder and CEO of Design Extensions, Owen's lifework has revolved around helping other businesses develop. Since 1999, his company has benefitted from his leadership and has increased its revenue and profits year-over-year.

ING has allotted time for Owen's segment to conclude with a Q&A session for any individual or company with further questions.

Email [email protected] to reserve a spot for the International Network of Golf's Virtual Spring Conference on May 24.

About Jay Owen

For nearly 20 years, Jay Owen has been building Design Extensions , a Florida-based marketing agency that's grown its revenue and profits every year since 1999. Increasing the company's revenue every single year hasn't been easy, but in doing so, Jay has learned that building a thriving business is possible, and that you don't have to sacrifice family or quality of life to do it. Find out more about Jay at jayowenlive.com .

Media Contact: Clarissa Schearer, Axia Public Relations for Jay Owen, 888-773-4768

SOURCE Jay Owen