Jay Paul Company's 181 Fremont Achieves LEED Platinum Certification

SAN FRANCISCO, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- San Francisco developer Jay Paul Company's first foray into luxury residential development, 181 Fremont, has earned LEED Platinum certification from the standard-setting U.S. Green Building Council. A landmark of imagination and ingenuity, 181 Fremont is the result of the world's foremost architects, engineers and designers coming together and striving for perfection. The tower's lower 38 floors are home to Facebook's San Francisco headquarters, while the top 17 floors feature 55 luxurious and sustainable private residences. 181 Fremont is the tallest residential building on the West Coast and represents the height of refined living in San Francisco.

"We are extremely happy to know that we have achieved LEED Platinum, the goal we set for 181 Fremont," says Matt Lituchy, Chief Investment Officer for the Jay Paul Company. "This exceptional building is proof that it is possible to create a striking and unforgettably beautiful new landmark for the skyline of a major global city like San Francisco that is both sustainable and safe."

In an era of the COVID-19 pandemic, safety and access to healthy air and space is paramount and 181 Fremont delivers on this, meeting LEED's top requirements for certification. USGBC's certification ensures that buildings, communities and cities are more sustainable, healthy, resilient and equitable. More than two-thirds of LEED credits support human health, as the rating system addresses ventilation and filtration, daylighting, low-emitting materials, access to outdoor spaces, acoustics and other key factors.

"If we are to rebuild an economy that supports our health and our planet, we must lead with changing the way we design and build," said Mahesh Ramanujam, president and CEO of USGBC. "Last year was a stark reminder that the quality of our buildings impacts the quality of our life. Looking ahead, people want to trust that the spaces they occupy are good for them and their communities, and LEED has always been a tool to support those goals.

No other building in the U.S. has received more commendations for its engineering and design than 181 Fremont. Recognized by the esteemed international Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat in 2019, Jay Paul Company's 181 Fremont holds global awards for Best Structural Engineering and Best Geotechnical Engineering. This is in addition to Awards of Excellence for Best Tall Building (200-299 meters), MEP Engineering Award, Structural Engineering Award, Fire and Risk Award, and Geotechnical Engineering Award.

Opened in 2018, the completed mixed use tower soars over 800 feet into the sky and was designed by Heller Manus Architects with structural engineering by ARUP Group. Its location at San Francisco's downtown high-tech nexus has set a new bar for luxurious residential living on the West Coast. The $850 million tower features a state-of-the-art exoskeleton designed in a saw tooth pattern, with a magnificent spire that ascends from the crown of the building. 181 Fremont's central location in the East Cut invites easy access to Silicon Valley and is surrounded by icons of technology including Salesforce, Facebook, Google and Twitter. The award-winning architecture reaffirms San Francisco as a global city on the forefront of innovation and design. It stands to redefine not only the neighborhood, but also the very definition of San Francisco living. Exclusivity at its finest, 181 Fremont provides access to the entire city all from the privacy — and security — of home. Sales and marketing for 181 Fremont are handled by Compass Development Marketing Group.

Jay Paul Company is one of the foremost real estate development and investment firms in California, distinguished by over 13 million square feet of trophy caliber projects in its portfolio. Since 1975, Jay Paul developments bear signature features including striking award-winning architecture, landscaping and state-of-the-art sustainable design in unsurpassed locations. Its modern, inspired campuses and towers provide the most advanced workplace environments for the world's leading technology companies including Facebook, Google, Amazon, Apple, Comcast, Instagram, Microsoft and Northrup Grumman. Jay Paul Company projects include the world-renowned 181 Fremont Tower in San Francisco, named as one of the world's best high rises by the Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat; Pacific Shores Center, Moffett Towers, Moffett Place and the soon to be completed 200 Park Avenue, which are all recognized as Silicon Valley's most cutting edge, large scale developments. Jay Paul Company is privately held and based in San Francisco.

From project inception to building sellout, Compass Development partners with the world's most forward-thinking developers and innovative architects through the lifespan of a project. Leveraging tenured expertise and the industry's most powerful technological resources, we provide strategic advice for record-breaking results. The company offers a comprehensive range of developer services, including research and analysis, planning and design, marketing and sales for luxury real estate. With nationwide representation in over 200 Compass offices, Compass Development empowers residential developers with an unparalleled sales footprint in the United States. Licensed as Compass.

