YONKERS, N.Y., Oct. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Jay R. Shayevitz, M.D., M.S., is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Lifetime Achiever in the Healthcare field in recognition of his contributions as an Anesthesiologist at Montefiore Medical Center.



As the premier academic medical center and university hospital for the Albert Einstein College of Medicine, Montefiore Medical Center has maintained a reputation of excellence since its inception in 1884. Utilizing the latest innovations in medical technology, the medical center offers their clients the most pioneering healthcare solutions. With a team of well established physicians, Montefiore lends a compassionate approach in catering to the needs of their patients.



With over forty illustrious years of experience in the healthcare field under his belt, Dr. Jay R. Shayevitz specializes in anesthesiology, critical care, clinical research, internal medicine, pain management, medical education and more.

Inspired by his father's chronic illnesses, he was originally trained as a pediatrician. On being successful, his advice is "not to have high expectations, be happy where you work and to like the people you work with." Dr. Shayevitz's key to success is going outside of his comfort zone.



While pursuing his educational endeavors, Dr. Shayevitz attended the University of Michigan where he attained his Medical degree from the university's Medical School. Furthermore, he holds an additional Master of Science (MSc) in Biostatistics, Clinical Research Design as well as a Bachelor of Science in German Language and Literature.



Looking into the future, Dr. Shayevitz would like to engage in a non-clinical career in medicine. He is interested in learning more about medical education, writing and data analysis.



