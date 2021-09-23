Jay Shetty And Radhi Devlukia-Shetty Leverage AI To Disrupt Tea Industry With Launch Of Adaptogenic Tea Brand Sama

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sama , the expertly-crafted Adaptogenic tea brand, announced its official launch today. Created by Life & Purpose Coach, #1 New York Times Bestselling Author and Podcast Host, Jay Shetty, alongside his wife, Plant-Based Recipe Developer and Fitness & Well-being Enthusiast, Radhi Devlukia-Shetty, Sama offers four purpose-driven hot tea blends, inspired by Ayurveda and crafted to help balance the mind, body and heart.

Jay and Radhi partnered with 100.co , an AI-powered consumer brand group with a mission to disrupt the CPG market. Together they used CLAIRE, an artificial intelligence platform, which analyzed millions of retail data signals and consumer beverage trends to develop delicious functional and flavorful tea blends. Consumers can buy a Sama sampler box or join a monthly tea club that includes monthly tea delivery and monthly virtual tea parties with Jay and Radhi, all centered on promoting community, health and wellness.

The story of Sama began with Jay and Radhi sharing a cup of tea together each morning. As lifelong tea drinkers, the two were always on the hunt for a tea that not only tasted great but was good for you too - when they couldn't find one, they set out to make one! Jay and Radhi created Sama to share with consumers that simple daily practices, like steeping and drinking a cup of tea, can be transformed into moments of presence. Sama Co-Founder Jay Shetty says, "We believe that Sama will give you back moments in your day and help you find our center. Moments of calm. Moments of genius. Moments of crazy. Whatever you need. This moment is yours."

"Jay and Radhi are inspirations at leading a purpose-driven life and we are thrilled to partner with them to bring together their expertise and our AI technology to create Sama," shared Kim Perell, the CEO and Co-Founder of 100.co. "100.co's artificial intelligence platform analyzes consumer product reviews, and translates those insights into recommendations for flavors, ingredients and packaging. Sama is delicious by design."

All of Sama's teas are packed with premium botanicals and adaptogens that help to balance the mind, body, and heart. The purposeful blends are USDA Organic, vegan, non-GMO, gluten-free and made without artificial sweeteners or added sugar. The team at Sama has also set their own direct trade standards to ensure that their farmers are paid above standard and are inspired to grow the highest quality of sustainable ingredients.

"Sama for us means togetherness and balance. Whether you are sipping on tea alone or with loved ones, our hope is that Sama will serve as your daily reminder to soak in each passing moment and bring a little more balance to your day," stated Co-Founder Radhi Devlukia-Shetty.

Sama is available in four purposeful blends with expansion plans imminent throughout 2021 and beyond. Tea blends include:

Protect & Support - Jasmine Peach made with raspberry leaf, chaste berry and shatavari

- made with raspberry leaf, chaste berry and shatavari Focus & Clarity - Mint Blueberry made with ashwagandha, ginkgo biloba and gotu kola

- Mint Blueberry made with ashwagandha, ginkgo biloba and gotu kola Awaken & Energize - Bergamot Earl Grey made with red rooibos, guayusa and reishi mushroom

- Bergamot Earl Grey made with red rooibos, guayusa and reishi mushroom Calm & Relax - Lavender Rose Chamomile made with cardamom and tulsi

Sama's four blends will be sold together in a Tea Sampler Box for $39.95. Consumers can also opt to join Sama's Tea Club for $29.95/month in which they receive a sampler tea box and to enjoy two full size cartons of their favorite Sama flavors each following month along with exclusive member perks. Both boxes are available on www.samatea.com .

ABOUT SAMA:

Launching in September 2021, Sama is a new, lifestyle tea brand with a line of organic adaptogenic hot teas. Created by Life & Purpose Coach, #1 New York Times Bestselling Author and Podcast Host, Jay Shetty, alongside his wife, Plant-Based Recipe Developer and Fitness & Well-being Enthusiast, Radhi Devlukia-Shetty, Sama offers expertly-crafted, functional hot tea blends powered by adaptogens. The foundation of Sama lies in purpose, passion, and community, with a goal of inspiring consumers to find moments of presence in this modern, hectic world. Sama is more than a tea company, it's a community that believes that feeling more connected to yourself and others starts with a simple daily ritual. For more information, visit www.samatea.com .

